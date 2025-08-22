Venice at Tampa Bay Tech: Live Score Updates Florida Top 25 Matchup - August 22, 2025
It's opening week in Florida and things get started in style with this Top 25 matchup featuring Venice, the No. 6 team in the High School On SI Florida Preseason Top 25 State rankings, going on the road to battle No. 16 Tampa Bay Tech.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Indians are the reigning Florida Class 7A state champions after going 14-1 a year ago, while the Titans are coming off an impressive 9-3 campaign and a No. 20 ranking in the final Florida Top 25.
Players to Watch
Venice
- Dorien "Macho" Jones, RB - Rushed for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.
- Offensive Line - Returning starters Roman Mock (G), Evan Spencer (G) and AJ Nigro (T) team with transfer DJ Jones (T), a 6-foot-8, 308-pound transfer from Tampa Berkley who as committed to UCLA, give the Indians a formidable and experienced unit up front.
- Colton Lynch, TE
- Asharri Charles, DL - A Miami commit
- Kade Judson, LB
Tampa Bay Tech
- Canon Picket, OL - A 6-foot-5, 320-pound Miami recruit. His father, Booker, also played for the Hurricanes, and his older brother, Booker Jr., is also on the Miami squad.
- Eric Parks, S and Tyson Stroud, CB - A pair of three-star DBs, both committed to Florida Atlantic.
- Edmarrien Gwinn, WR - Gwinn may really emerge during his senior season, after four touchdown receptions a year ago.
- Isaiah Daniel, RB - Rushed for 565 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Streaming and Tickets
Pick 'Em
Venice at Tampa Bay Tech: Live Score Updates Florida Top 25 Matchup - August 22, 2025
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
The programs last met on Aug. 23, 2024, a high-scoring affair that ended with Venice on top, 63-40. Venice poured it on early and led throughout.
