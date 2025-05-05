Venice (Florida) state-of-the-art football stadium nearing completion
When Florida's defending Class 7A state champion Venice Indians run out onto the field for their first home game against Gadsden County in the preseason, they'll be doing so in a brand new, state-of-the-art football stadium.
The Indians are out on the practice field for spring football and High School On SI Florida was able to visit Venice's Powell Davis Stadium, getting a sneak peek at the facility that's still under construction.
“This is something that’s well overdue,” Venice athletic director Larry Shannon said in a report by Venice Gondolier's Evan Lepak. “These renovations are going to provide a top-notch facility for all of our athletes. A lot of the facilities, especially at Powell-Davis Stadium, are outdated and old. This project will allow us to have a stadium that matches up to our athletic programs and campus. We’re very excited about the outcome of what everything’s going to look like after construction.”
Among one of the best high school football stadiums in the state, Powell Davis was previously a natural grass surface and seated around 4,300 fans. The natural grass playing surface has been replaced by brand new artificial turf, which features the wood chips instead of rubber particles.
With the complete overhaul of the stadium, now the facility will be able to seat closer to 5,000 patrons on Friday nights. Along with the additional seating that's being added, a new press box, restrooms, concession stands on both sides of the stadium and a resurfaced track are also included in the overhaul.
The project has a price tag of $12-million and began in late December while Venice was on its way to winning its fourth state title in program history.
