High School

Venice vs. Lake Mary: Live score; updates; Florida 7A high school football state championship

The Indians and Rams clash to kickoff the final day of the 2024 FHSAA football state championships

Venice head coach John Peacock has his team in another Florida Class 7A state title game.
Venice head coach John Peacock has his team in another Florida Class 7A state title game. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championship series has reached its final day as two more state titles are on the line.

Opening Saturday's action is the Class 7A championship game featuring the Venice Indians (13-1) squaring off with the Lake Mary Rams (12-2) at 12:30 p.m. from Pitbull Stadium.

FHSAA CLASS 7A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

High School On SI will be providing live updates all afternoon.

(Keep refreshing page for live updates from the game)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

F

Venice

Lake Mary

VENICE VS. LAKE MARY - LIVE UPDATES

PREGAME

Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FIRST QUARTER

-

SECOND QUARTER

-

THIRD QUARTER

-

FOURTH QUARTER

-

Published
