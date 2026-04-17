Veteran High School Football Coach Accepts Job – Then Backs Out a Day Later

The soon-to-be-open South Marion High School in Florida revealed its first-ever football coach earlier in the week.

A day later, the Bears are re-opening their coaching search. Kevin Saunders, a veteran high school football coach, announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he decided to not take the head coaching position at South Marion.

“Friends, after much thought and prayers I have decided to turn the job down at South Marion,” Saunders said via X. “I feel terrible for doing this, but I want to get back home closer to my family. It’s time in my life to get closer to home.”

South Marion athletic director Colby Wisdom confirmed via the Ocala Star Banner that Saunders is no longer in the role. Saunders’ introduction as the Bears’ coach was set for Wednesday, April 22.

“Unfortunately, within the last 24 hours, Coach Saunders had some personal matters arise that has prompted him to remove himself from the position. Our thoughts are with Coach Saunders as he navigates this tough time in his personal life,” Wisdom said in a statement.

Saunders said via the Ocala Star Banner that deep thought about the personal situation led to him deciding not to go through with the job at South Marion.

“I feel awful because I do think the administration and Colby (Wisdom) do things the right way,” Saunders added. “It’s about the kids and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to take the job.”

Saunders told the Ocala Star Banner on Wednesday was looking forward to taking on the challenge of running a brand-new program.

“Being the first coach of the program, that stuck out to me,” he said. “I was very interested in it. It’s nobody else’s. It’s just mine right now.”

Saunders has more than 25 years of coaching experience following stops in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. During that time, he has compiled a 195-111 record that includes 24 playoff appearances and a state title.

Last year, Saunders coached at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The Wildcats went 2-8 in Saunders’ lone season at the helm, but the coach helped the program snap a 29-game losing streak.

“Those kids (at Apalachee) just wanted to get that monkey off their back with the losing streak,” Saunders said via the Ocala Star Banner.

Saunders also helped Gilmer High School in Georgia snap a 31-game losing skid in 2019.

South Marion will now look to refill a void left behind by Saunders. The move comes as high schools throughout Florida begin their spring football practices.

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