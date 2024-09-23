Vote: Central Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some dramatic performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 30 athletes for games played Sept. 19-21.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Xavier Tucker of Seminole.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High School
Passed for 488 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 46 yards to power the Tigers past Kissimmee Osceola, 34-28, in overtime.
Quimaine Myers, LB, Jones High School
Senior recorded a whopping 22 tackles, including three solo, to lead the Tigers past Osceola.
Mykel Calixte, WR/DB, Dr. Phillips
Two-way star senior caught the go-ahead 70-yard TD pass and made a key interception with 1 minute left to lead the Panthers past Lake Mary, 26-21.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
Senior rushed for more than 50 yards and passed for more than 230 yards and a TD to help the Panthers beat the Rams, 26-21.
Salomon Georges, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Ran for 106 yards and two TDs, including a 65-yard jaunt, and passed for 190 yards to lead the Royals past Delray Beach Atlantic, 41-28.
Devin Jackson, DB/WR/CB, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-2 junior made two interceptions to lead a tenacious defensive effort in a win against Delray Beach Atlantic.
Juan Berchal, S/CB/PR, Seminole
Super senior made nine tackles, four solo, blocked a field goal with 1:45 left in the game, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and intercepted a pass in a spectacular performance to lead the Seminoles past longtime state power Lake Wales, 41-38.
Michael Clayton, QB, Seminole
Talented 6-4 junior passed for 213 yards and three TDs to lead the Seminoles past Lake Wales.
Carter Emmanuel, QB, Edgewater
The Lake Nona transfer continues to shine for the Eagles, running for more than 80 yards and three TDs and passing for more than 190 yards and a score in a 35-0 shutout of Apopka.
Gardner Nordman, QB, DeLand
Super sophomore ran for two TDs and rushed for two scores to power the Bulldogs past Deltona, 56-20.
Nalin Rogers, DB, DeLand
Sophomore returned an interception for a TD to lead the Bulldogs past Deltona.
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior recorded more than 190 total yards to propel the Barracudas past Satellite, 21-10.
Tay Welch, ATH, Eau Gallie
Star senior recorded 217 all-purpose yards, including 138 rushing and one TD and 67 yards receiving and a TD, to propel the Commodores past University High (Orange City), 40-7.
Ahmed “AJ” Forehand, SS, Eau Gallie
Senior recorded a whopping 18 tackles, including 14 solo, and two sacks to power the Commodores past University High (Orange City).
Jamarion Robinson, RB, Ocoee
Senior rushed a whopping 25 times for 255 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Boone, 35-31.
Michael McClenton, DL, Ocoee:
Made 22 tackles, including 11 solo, to lead the Knights past Boone.
Nazir McMillan, QB, Evans:
Talented junior passed for 185 yards and three TDs to power the Trojans past Horizon, 50-3.
Frank Hicks, WR/CB, Mount Dora Christian
Star senior recorded 201 all-purpose yards, including 124 yards receiving and a TD, and had two interceptions on defense to lead the Bulldogs past Oak Hall (Gainesville), 27-15.
Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere
Senior passed for 230 yards and four TDs and ran for 33 yards to lead the Wolverines past East River, 47-7.
CJ Bronaugh, CB, Windermere
Junior recorded seven solo tackles and an 82-yard, pick-6 to help the Wolverines clamp down on East River.
Elijah Nickerson, ATH, Faith Christian:
Fantastic freshman passed for 209 yards and two TDs and ran for 56 yards and a score, and made 10 tackles, seven solo, on defense in a 56-34 victory against IMG Academy Blue.
Porter Williams, RB/SB, Hagerty:
Senior ran 12 times for 146 yards and two TDs to lead the Huskies past Timber Creek, 49-26.
Tyler Davis, RB/OLB, Tavares:
Senior rushed 24 times for 107 yards and two TDs to guide the Bulldogs past The Villages Charter, 22-0.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa:
Michigan commit completed 27 of 38 passes for a whopping 527 yards and four TDs in a close 54-51 loss to defending Class 4S state runner-up Venice.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa:
UCF commit hauled in 10 passes for 253 yards and three TDs against Venice.
Brogan Mcnab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Stellar junior dual-threat signal-caller passed for 198 yards and four TDs and rushed for 38 yards and a score to lead the Hustlers past Foundation Academy, 44-0.
Grady Boneberger, WR, Melbourne Central Catholic:
Sophomore caught three passes for 100 yards and two TDs to power the Hustlers past Foundation.
Nate Sparkman, QB/FS, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach):
Senior completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two TDs to propel the Pirates past Cocoa Beach, 23-21.
Ethan Ball, ILB/RB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach):
Super senior made 17 tackles, including 10 solo, and rushed for a TD to power the Pirates past Cocoa Beach.
Sam Kines, K, Vero Beach
Senior kicked a 46-yard field goal to lift the Indians past Heritage, 10-7, in a defensive battle.