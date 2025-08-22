BREAKING: FHSAA Reduces Suspension: TFA Coach Jeff Conaway Cleared to Return Oct. 3 vs. St. Frances
Longtime high school football coach Jeff Conaway said he had never been banned from walking the sidelines until this year. He will be back on the field soon enough with his The First Academy squad.
Suspension Reduced After Appeal
Five months after the FHSAA suspended the third-year coach for the entire 2025 season for various rules violations that occurred in 2024, the association on Thursday shortened Conaway’s suspension to six games, per a story in The Orlando Sentinel.
TFA first-year athletic director Andy Chiles told High School on SI that the appeal submitted to the FHSAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee earlier this year is indefinite and allowed the school to follow up and get on the docket at the earliest opportunity this school year.
Return Set for St. Frances Clash
By winning the appeal, Conaway can now return to coaching TFA on Oct. 3 when the Royals visit national power St. Frances Academy of Baltimore.
Conaway’s Gratitude and Perspective
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach our team again,” said Conaway, who came to TFA in 2023 after leading Springdale (Ark.) Shiloh Christian to four consecutive state finals appearances from 2019-2022. “I believe it is best for our players and our staff that I am with them during competition. Also, I am very thankful for (interim) coach Jason Gill and our staff for leading in my absence.”
Conaway’s suspension in March came on the heels of an FHSAA investigation last fall that found that the school committed a number of rules violations that led to TFA being placed on restrictive probation until Dec. 20, 2025, per The Orlando Sentinel.
The FHSAA ended up banning TFA from the postseason for two seasons (2024-2025) and forced the Royals to forfeit all nine victories last year. The sanctions wiped out a tremendous season in which TFA surged all the way to the No. 1 spot in Class 1A.
“I have never experienced anything like this before,” Conaway told High School on SI. “We want to use this difficult challenge as an opportunity to grow, become better men of faith, and even more influential in the future.
“It’s our goal to know Jesus, be with Jesus, and act like Jesus as He’s the reason we are in this ministry through the game of football.”
Root of the Violations
TFA’s troubles began when the FHSAA was alerted to a large number of students had transferred to the private school last summer. Some participated in workouts without being officially enrolled – a rules violation – and the lack of oversight by the TFA coaching staff led to the association sanctioning the school.
But with Conaway back in the fold for most of the second half of the 2025 regular season, a little bit of the sanction’s stings have become easier to manage.
“I’m excited,” Chiles said. “We’re grateful. We’re thankful for the FHSAA approving this. We’re also excited for Jeff to be able to back on the sidelines. And we’re excited for our players to get their leader back.”
Looking Ahead to 2025 Season
TFA opens its regular season on Friday, Aug. 22, against national power Milton (Ga.). The Royals play one of the toughest schedules in the state, with upcoming games against defending Class 7A state champion Venice, Gadsden County, St. Frances Academy, and Lakeland, among others.
