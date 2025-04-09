Vote: Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week (4/8/2025)
As the high school softball season rolls on in the Big Bend region of Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was. These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aislin Hunter of Wakulla
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II
In three games from the plate, she finished with four hits, two doubles, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored. She also went 1-1 in three games from the mound. In the 3-0 win over North Florida Christian, Thompson allowed just two hits, three walks and struck out 10 batters. In the 3-1 loss to Florida High, she surrendered three hits and three runs along with nine strikeouts. In the 5-3 win over Aucilla Christian, she allowed one hit and struck out four batters.
Kaylee Walker, Wakulla
In the 16-0 win over Wewahitchka, Walker had arguably her best game of the season when she hit two home runs that drove in six runs.
Aislin Hunter, Wakulla
Like Walker, Hunter had one of her best games of the season versus Wewahitchka last week, but from the mound. She pitched five innings allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Trinity Williams, Leon
In the 15-7 win over Rickards and the 16-6 win over Buchholz, Williams finished with five combined hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, two steals and four runs scored. She also added two more hits, one double, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in the 27-2 win over FAMU DRS.
Shyla Wiley, Florida High
In the 3-1 win over St. John Paul II, Wiley pitched a complete game where she allowed three hits, one run, four walks and struck out 15 batters.
Alden Bass, Madison County
In the 8-2 win over Leon, Bass went two-for-four with one double, one RBI, one steal and two runs scored. She also pitched six innings from the mound in the win. She allowed four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 10 batters.
Lauren Davis, Liberty County
In the 4-3 win over Arnold and the 11-4 win over Lincoln, Davis finished with three hits, one home run, two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.
Sarah Ham, Franklin County
In the 16-0 win over Port St. Joe, Ham went five-for-six with one home run, one triple, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. She also finished with two hits, one double and one run scored in the 11-0 win over Taylor County. Ham picked up both wins in these two games as well. She pitched 12 combined innings allowing seven hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts.
Gabrielle Hughes, North Florida Christian
In the 16-0 win over Hamilton County, Hughes finished with three hits, one triple, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored. She did pick up the loss in their 6-4 win to Suwannee. However, she did strike out 12 batters while allowing five hits and six runs.
Kierstyn Fuller, Leon
Fuller had a successful day from the plate in the win over FAMU DRS when she went three-for-four with one RBI and four runs scored.
Ava Lawless, Lincoln
In the 5-4 win over Florida High, Lawless had her best game of the season when she finished with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Kaylin Rose, Wakulla Christian School
In the two wins over Jefferson County and FAMU DRS, Rose finished with four hits, one double, eight RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored.