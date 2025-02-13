Vote: Florida High School Basketball Top Performers in regional quarterfinals (2/13/2025)
We have looked at players across the state of Florida and nominated 13 athletes for games played from February 12.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Boys Basketball Top Performer of the Regional Quarterfinals. Voting will close on Monday, February 17, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian (Freshman)
The 6'4 shooting guard didn't have any issues when it came to scoring on Wednesday night where he finished with 17 points in a 75-23 win over Cambridge Christian.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian (Junior)
Bryant finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in an opening-round 74-33 win over Florida Prep.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy (Junior)
Constanza finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists in a 85-63 opening round win over Hialeah Educational Academy.
Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy (Senior)
The University of Florida signee finished with a game-high 27 points in a 85-63 opening round win over Hialeah Educational Academy.
KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch (Senior)
The 6'3 combo guard finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a 79-73 opening round win over Palmetto Ridge.
Giordan Easley, Gateway Charter (Senior)
The 6'1 point guard finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 66-44 opening round win over Glades Central.
Darius Livingston, Discovery (Senior)
Livingston finished with 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from behind the arc, seven assists, and five steals in a 79-55 opening round win over Calvary Christian (Clearwater).
Greg Samuels, East Lake (Junior)
Samuels finished with a near triple-double (22 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists) in a 54-53 opening round win over Sickles.
Willie Piggot Jr, Tampa Catholic (Junior)
Piggot Jr. finished with 28 points and five rebounds in a 62-57 opening round win over Windermere Prep.
Jojo Philon, Blake (Junior)
Philon finished with a double-double (24 points and 10 rebounds) in a 99-60 opening round win over Chamberlain.
Emir Gainer, St. Petersburg (Junior)
The combo guard came up huge in the Green Devils' 46-40 victory over Cape Coral on Wednesday night. Gainer led the way with a game-high 23 points for St. Petersburg.
Isaiah Jenkins, Port Charlotte (Sophomore)
In the Pirates' 76-47 victory over Naples in a Class 5A, Region 3 quarterfinal, the sophomore guard was the game's top scorer as Jenkins finished with 20 points.
Chasion Wilson, Hawthorne (Senior)
Wilson filled up the stat sheet in the Hornets' 54-32 victory over Moore Haven, with the senior scoring 16 points, grabbing eight rebounds and notching five steals.
