Vote: Florida High School Basketball Top Performers in regional semifinals (2/18/2025)
We have looked at players across the state of Florida and nominated 10 athletes for games played from February 17.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Boys Basketball Top Performer of the Regional Semifinals. Voting will close on Monday, February 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or rossvdg14@gmail.com.
David Sanchez-Barrera, Ponte Vedra (Senior)
Sanchez-Barrera finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists in a 60-57 win over
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy (Junior)
The 6'9 four-star prospect finished with a double-double (39 points and 10 rebounds) in a 76-75 loss to Riviera Prep.
O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs (Sophomore)
Delancy caught fire from behind the arc where he went 5-of-6 from 3-point range, finishing with a game-high 24 points in a 89-51 win over Seminole.
Julian DeClou, Central Florida Christian Academy (Junior)
DeClou finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a 65-45 win over Zephyrhills Christian.
Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic (Senior)
Campbell-Finch finished with a game-high 19 points and seven assists in a 82-64 win over Lake Highland Prep.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian (Junior)
Bryant finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals in a 85-49 win over Legacy Charter.
Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian (Junior)
Sanders finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in a 85-49 win over Legacy Charter.
Chaim Galbut, Miami Country Day (Senior)
Galbut finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in a 99-67 win over Chaminade-Madonna.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) (Senior)
Forbes was a force on both ends of the floor, where he finished with 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 70-69 loss to Eagle's View Academy.
Chasion Wilson, Hawthorne (Senior)
Wilson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 45-43 win over two-time defending state champion Williston.