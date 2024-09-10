Vote: Florida High School Football Coach of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Sunshine State led their teams to big wins in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have six head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 5-Sep. 7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 15th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are this week's nominees:
Ron Perisee, Tampa Freedom
A 30-game losing streak at long last, is over. Perisee led the way in helping the Patriots snap the skid in a 16-6 victory over King last week.
Tommy Joe Whiddon, Mosley
Not many teams in the Florida Panhandle can boast they're playing quite like the Mosley Dolphins are. Joe Whiddon has Mosley humming through the first three games and continued that in leading his team to a 35-7 victory over Rickards.
Cory Johns, Bartram Trail
Needing to press all the right buttons on a Thursday night in Georgia, Johns found the right mixture of plays to guide the Bears to victory. The second-year Bartram Trail head coach led his club to a thrilling 43-42 win over Ware County (Georgia).
Elijah Williams, Jones
The 'Soul Bowl' is always a game many throughout the Orlando area look forward to every year. Williams knows how important this game is and was able to guide the Fightin' Tigers to a 28-21 victory over Evans.
John Peacock, Venice
How many coaches can say their offense is averaging 60.6 points per game? Peacock can and his Indians pulled off another barn burner, this time a 71-56 shootout over Bishop Verot.
Jason Kradman, Jupiter
The Warriors are off to a strong 3-0 start and its been under the steady leadership of Kradman at the helm. Kradman navigated his Jupiter team to a 17-0 victory last week over Palm Beach Gardens.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl