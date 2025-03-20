Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/19/2025)
With another week of the high school baseball season in the Florida Panhandle completed, it is time to look back on the week that was. These nominees put together some outstanding performances for their teams. This season has had its ups and downs with devastating defeats and thrilling upsets. Based off what has transpired so far, the culmination will be an exciting one in the Panhandle. With that being said, it is time to vote on the High School on Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
Voting will close on March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Cooper Wiles, Aucilla Christian
In the 17-0 win over Rutherford, Wiles went three-for-three with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched four and one-thirds innings allowing just one hit, three walks with nine strikeouts.
Sam Bruce, Wakulla
In the 12-5 win over Madison County, Bruce finished with three hits in four at-bats. Bruce also recorded four RBIs, and he scored two runs in the victory.
Tyler Correa, Chiles
In the 10-2 win over St. John Paul II, Correa went four-for-four with two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. He also recorded one base hit in the loss to Suwannee.
Zac Flitcraft, Bozeman
In three games last week, Flitcraft finished with six hits, two home runs, one double, eight RBIs, five stolen bases and five runs scored. He also earned the win from the mound versus Wakulla. In the 5-1 victory, he allowed four hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out seven batters.
Ryan Darrow, Freeport
In four games last week, Darrow finished with eight hits, one triple, one double, nine RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Landon Whitten, Wewahitchka
In the 15-12 win over Vernon, Whitten finished with two hits in four at-bats, one home run, five RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. He also hit one double, and Whitten recorded one RBI and one run scored in the 10-7 win over Malone.
Cameron Tipton-Thomas, South Walton
In the 18-8 win over Donelson Christian Academy (TN), Thomas went three-for-three with one home run, three RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored. He also pitched three innings while allowing just one hit and striking out six batters.
Nicholas Gates, Niceville
In the 8-7 win over Mosley and the 13-2 win over Choctawhatchee, Gates hit one home run in each which drove in seven combined runs. He also made his mark on defense by recording 15 putouts in 16 total chances.
Roman Jackson, Gulf Breeze
In the 12-1 win over Navarre, Jackson went four hits in five at-bats with one home run, three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Coleman Borthwick, South Walton
In the 7-6 upset of IMG Academy, Borthwick finished with two hits in as many at-bats. He hit one home run, one double, drove in six runs and scored once. He also pitched three innings allowing two hits, three runs while striking out four batters. Borthwick also finished with three combined hits, one double, one RBI and one run scored versus Winter Park and Magnolia Heights (MS).