Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (3/25/2025)

It is time to vote on this week's High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week. As we end the near of March, this season on the Emerald Coast has been an exciting one, and last week was no different.
These players put on tremendous performances as they helped lead their team's to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Panhandle high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Landon Whitten, Wewahitchka
Voting will close on March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Jackson Roberts, Marianna
In the 18-13 win over Blountstown, Roberts finished with three hits in five at-bats with one home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Sam Compton, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 12-0 win over McKenzie, Compton pitched six innings allowing just one hit, three walks with 11 strikeouts.
Brady Martin, Niceville
Martin earned the win with six innings of work in the Eagles' 10-1 win over South Lake. He allowed five hits, one run, three walks and struck out 10 batters. With this win, he improved to 5-0 on the year.
Carson Vogler, Freeport
In the 17-0 win over Wildwood, Vogler finished with two hits, one triple, five RBIs, one steal and two runs scored.
Tyler Correa, Chiles
In four games last week, Correa finished with nine hits in 12 at-bats with four doubles, four RBIs, four steals and five runs scored. He also finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage with seven putouts and six assists.
Sadiq Jones, Franklin County
In the 16-1 win over Jefferson County, Jones finished with one home run, four RBIs, two steals and two runs scored. He also recorded five putouts in the victory.
Jake Hooten, Gulf Breeze
In the four wins over Yukon (OK), Booker T. Washington (OK), Escambia and Broken Arrow (OK), Hooten finished with nine hits, two home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, four steals and nine runs scored. He also pitched four innings versus Booker T. Washington allowing two walks, no hits and striking out two batters.
Grayson Phillips, West Florida
In three games from the plate last week, Phillips finished with three hits, two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. He also pitched five and one-third innings in the 11-6 win over Crestview. In that game, he allowed three hits, three runs, three walks with eight strikeouts.
Brigs Sparkman, North Florida Christian
In the 6-5 win over Wakulla, Sparkman finished with three hits in five at-bats with one double and four RBIs. He also managed to get one hit and one RBI in the 2-0 win over Florida High.
Jackson Marquardt, Niceville
In three games last week, Marquardt finished with four hits, all of which were doubles, in 10 at-bats. As a result of his clutch hitting, he recorded four RBIs, two steals and five runs scored. He also ended the week with a perfect fielding percentage by recording nine putouts and 11 assists.
Nathan Whitney, South Walton
In the 10-0 win over Berryhill, Whitney went two-for-two with one double, three RBIs and one stolen base.
Lane Hathaway, Bozeman
In the 6-5 win over Rockledge, Hathaway finished with four hits in five at-bats with one double and two RBIs. Hathaway also pitched five and two-third innings versus Rockledge where he allowed six hits, five runs with three strikeouts. In the 3-1 win over Lakeland, he tallied one hit with two steals.
