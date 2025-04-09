Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (4/8/2025)
As the high school baseball season rolls on in the Panhandle region of Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was. These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tristan King of Holmes County
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Presley Moseley, Gulf Breeze
In the 9-1 win over Milton, Moseley pitched a complete game that saw him allow just two hits, one run with nine strikeouts.
Deacon Avery, Niceville
In the 7-0 win over Pace and the 6-3 win over Gulf Breeze, Avery finished with three hits, two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Ben Proctor, Malone
In the two wins over Bethlehem and the one win over Graceville, Proctor finished with seven hits, three doubles, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored.
Jackson Roberts, Marianna
In the 11-0 win over Altha, Roberts finished with two base hits and two RBIs. He also pitched six innings allowing just one hit, one walk and struck out 10 batters.
Dalton Churchwell, Ponce De Leon
In the 13-2 win over Poplar Springs and the 8-2 win over Laurel Hill, Churchwell finished with three hits, one triple, three RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored. He also earned the win versus Poplar Springs where he pitched five innings allowing one hit, two runs, two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Griffin Pickron, Altha
In the wins over Crossroad Academy and Wakulla Christian School, Pickron finished with three hits, two doubles, six RBIs, one stolen base and six runs scored.
Cash Zirkle, Bozeman
In the 13-0 win over Destin and the 8-7 win over Wakulla, Zirkle finished with three hits, one home run, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Ryan Harless, Mosley
Harless had one of his best pitching performances of the season in the 7-1 win over Marianna. In six innings, he allowed just three hits, one run, one walk and struck out 10 batters.
Cooper Moss, Arnold
In the three wins over Kaneland (IL), Reavis (IL) and Lake Park (IL), Moss finished with four hits, one RBI and two runs scored. In the 5-0 win over Lake Park, he pitched a complete game allowing two hits, no runs, one walk and struck out 11 batters.
Silas Schrimsher, Booker T. Washington
In the 9-1 win over Pine Forest and the 19-7 win over Laurel Hill, Schrimsher finished with three hits, one home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Carson Vogler, Freeport
In three games last week, Vogler finished with seven hits, one home run, two RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Lyndan Flanary, Holmes County
In the 15-4 win over Tift County (GA) and the 15-0 win over Liberty County, Flanary finished with six hits, one triple, six RBIs, five stolen bases and six runs scored. He also pitched 4.2 innings versus Tift County allowing seven hits, four runs, four walks with five strikeouts.