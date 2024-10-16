Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (10/16/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from October 7-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brandon Schwind, Fort Walton Beach
The Vikings’ strong safety led the defensive effort in a 17-14 loss to Rickards, tallying a team-high 13 tackles, recovering a fumble and blocking a field goal attempt.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lo'Kavion Jackson, Mosley
The Mississippi State commitment stole theshow in last week's 37-28 win over Niceville, rushing for 266 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
Billy Dunn, Escambia
The Gators 'quarterback led the way in a 35-21 win over Pensacol, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CJ Nettles, Pensacola Catholic
In a 52-16 rout of Walton last week, Nettles finished rushing for 148 yards on 17 attempts and scoring three touchdowns.
Malik Johnson, Jefferson County
Johnson was the catalyst in a 21-13 win over Sneads last week, totaling 291 all-purpose yards and throeing two touchdowns.
Curt Ellis, Blountstown
The sophomore running back was the leading rusher in the Tigers' 22-0 win over Dixie County, rushing for 117 yards on 10 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Jocorian Garrett, Cottondale
The Cottondale running back went off in the team's 56-53 win over Liberty County, rushing for 338 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Makael Williams, Pace
Williams had the steady hand in the Patriots’ 42-7 victory over Tate, accounting for 162 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
Jayzion Mcqueen, Crestview
The junior athlete was Crestview's top yard getter in a 27-7 victory over Navarre, accounting for 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Aiden Justice, Holmes County
Justice finished with a team-high 11 tackles and three going for a loss in a 44-6 victory over Vernon last week.
JD Brown, South Walton
The sophomore quarterback came up huge in the Seahawks' 48-0 win over Freeport, accounting for 299 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
