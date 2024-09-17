Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (9/17/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Johnny Lewis Jr., Niceville
Lewis Jr. had arguable his best game as a Eagle in a 36-14 win over Pine Forest. The senior rushed for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sammy Freitas, Mosley
The senior quarterback completed 12-of-26 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for 80 in a 36-7 win over Navarre.
Nino Freeman, Escambia
Freeman led the Gators to a thrilling 30-29 win over Bay, completing 20-of-31 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Caleb Toombs, Bay
In a losing effort to Escambia, Toombs rushed for 137 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Trashonn Collins, Cottondale
The freshman wide receiver caught two passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-22 win over Freeport.
Qa’John Thomas, Pine Forest
Thomas roamed the middle of the Eagles’ defense and racked up a team-high 11 tackles in a 20-14 win over Choctawhatchee.
Moses Delarosa, Northview
Delarosa was the workhorse in the Chiefs’ 40-0 win over Central as the running back rushed for 124 yards on 12 attempts and scored three touchdowns.
Taite Davis, Tate
The Aggies’ quarterback led the way in a 30-14 win over Milton, completing 17-of-21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
It was another big time passing performance from Bettenhausen, who completed 13-of-19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 win over West Florida.
Hayden Morris, Jay
The Royals’ quarterback totaled 171 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Baker.
Amari Clemons, Marianna
Clemons accounted for 161 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a 49-0 rout of Bozeman.
