Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lorezo Barnes, LB, Marianna
Barnes was all over the field defensively in the Bulldogs’ wild 50-44 win over Marianna. The linebacker racked up a team-high 13 tackles.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Billy Dunn, Escambia: The Gators' quarterback made both of his throws count in a loss to Niceville, completing 2-of-2 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Carson Griffin, Mosley: Dolphins just keep pouring on the points and Griffin has become the team's go-to-receiver and last week in a win over Bay, the pass catcher caught five passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Samuel Chisolm, Mosley: Another Mosley player that had himself a huge game against Bay was Chisolm, who rushed for 125 yards and scored three times.
Alant'e Reese, Choctawhatchee: Reese was a menace at strong safety for the Indians in Week 2, with the defensiv back notching eight tackles and forcing two fumbles.
Jaymes Youngblood, Jay: In a 34-6 victory over Freeport, Youngblood ran the ball 30 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Kayin Martin, Blountstown: Martin was the bellcow in the Tigers' 27-21 triple overtime win over Rutherford, carrying the ball 36 times for 185 hard earned yards.
AG Floyd, Pensacola: Leading the ground attack in Pensacola's 16-7 win over Milton was Floyd, who rushed for 186 yards on 23 touches.
Vaughn Howard, Pensacola Catholic: The Crusaders' defender led the defensive effort in a 34-20 win over Pace, making a team-high 14 tackles.
Rayce Griffin, Holmes County: In a 44-36 win over Port St. Joe, Griffin completed 5-of-9 passes for 126 yards and three scores.
Nico Landavazo, Arnold: The Marlins' running back was the go-to-guy in the team's 47-14 win over Hamilton County, rushing for 141 yards on 23 touches and two scores.
Taite Davis, Tate: Davis was dealing in the Aggies' 41-0 win over Gulf Breeze, throwing for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Jayzion Mcqueen, Crestview: The Bulldogs bounced back from numerous mistakes to defeat Walton 28-21, with Mcqueen overcoming three interceptions by rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
