Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida Panhandle Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Billy Dunn, QB, Escambia
The Gators' quarterback made both of his throws count in a loss to Niceville, completing 2-of-2 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lokavion Jackson, Mosley
The senior running back rushed for 79 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Rickards.
Will Arboleda, Mosley
In Mosley's dominant defensive effort against Rickards, Arboleda was impressive and tallied a team-high 10 tackles, one for a loss, blocked a punt, fumble recovery and a touchdown.
Darius Murphy, Booker T. Washington
The sophomore linebacker had a strong night in a 12-7 win over Milton, notching a team-high 13 tackles.
Will Cotter, Arnold
The Marlins' quarterback made it happen in a thrilling 42-34 win over Bozeman, completing 9-of-20 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayden Gay, Bozeman
Gay was on the short end of things in the loss to Arnold, but had himself a good outing. The quarterback threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Von Keller, Choctawhatchee
The Indians new bellcow in the backfield led the way in a 14-0 win over Crestview, rushing for 131 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown.
Hunter Scott, Marianna
In the Bulldogs 39-7 win over Maclay, Scott led the defensive effort with eight tackles, four for a loss and three sacks.
Krishod Peterson, Vernon
The senior running back led the way in a 30-0 win over Wewahitchka, rushing for 175 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Johnny Lewis Jr., Niceville
Lewis Jr. had arguable his best game as a Eagle in a 36-14 win over Pine Forest. The senior rushed for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Hayden Morris, Jay
Morris had a solid offensive performance in a 35-8 win over Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, totaling 116 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
