Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week (2/25/2025)
Softball season is once again upon us here in the Panhandle. This will be an exciting season as the teams and players prepare for an exciting season as they look to bring home a state championship. With that being said, it is time to recognize the first nominees of the season for the High School on SI Florida softball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think the softball player of the week is in the Florida Panhandle from games played on February 17-22.
Voting will close on March 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 17-0 win over Milton, Bailey was 3/3 with one home run, three RBIs and scored once. In the 4-3 loss to Crestview, she went 2/3 with one home run, one RBI and two runs scored. She also pitched seven innings combined in these two games where she allowed four hits, zero runs and struck out 12 batters.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Clark might be one of the top pitchers in the state, and she showed why versus Destin. She pitched three innings while allowing no hits and no walks. She faced nine batters, and Clark struck out all nine batters in the win.
Abby McLean, Pace
Pace always produces outstanding players, and McLean is no exception. In the two victories last week for the Patriots, she went 4/5 from the plate with one home run and one double. She drove in two runs and scored twice.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
DeMarcus was tasked with filling the void left after Jayden Heavener departed for LSU. As of now, she has delivered tremendously from the mound. She pitched two complete game shutouts versus Northview and Fort Walton Beach. In the 3-0 versus Northview, she pitched seven innings while allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out 19 batters. In the 10-0 over Fort Walton Beach, she pitched five perfect innings while striking out 15 batters.
Sydney Hersom, Gulf Breeze
Hersom delivered from the plate in the 8-7 win over Milton and the 9-8 win over Tate. She tallied five hits, one triple, five RBIs and two runs scored combined in this two-game stretch.
Mykamia Padgett, Tate
Padgett had a day that hitters dream of in the 17-3 win over Crestview. She went 3/4 with one home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in the victory. She also got her feet wet pitching. She pitched one inning where she allowed two hits, two runs and struck out one batter.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
You might not find a more consistent hitter in the panhandle than Goodpaster. The Florida State commit got her season going with three exceptional performances last week. She tallied six hits in eight at-bats which included two home runs and one double. She also drove in eight runs while scoring seven times.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
In the 34-0 win over Sneads, Hemenway went 3/3 with two home runs, one double, eight RBIs and four runs scored in the victory. She also picked one one crucial hit that drove in one run in the 5-2 win over Wewahitchka.