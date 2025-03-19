Vote: Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week (3/17/2025)
With another week of the high school softball season in the books in the Florida Panhandle, it is time to vote in the High School on SI Florida's weekly poll. There are some familiar names as well as some new names in this latest edition of the player of the week. These athletes had some tremendous performances last week. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: McKenzie Reiter of South Walton
Voting will close on March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Christina Clayton, Port St. Joe
In three games last week, Clayton recorded two hits in all three games. In the 6-2 loss to Liberty County, she finished with two hits, one extra base hit, one RBI and one run scored. In the next game versus Blountstown, Clayton finished with two hits and one run scored in the 12-6 victory. In the 17-0 win over Marianna, she recorded two hits, one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched two innings versus Liberty County where she allowed three runs and struck out two batters. However, she responded nicely with eight strikeouts and allowed two runs in four innings.
Lauren Davis, Liberty County
In the win over Port St. Joe, Davis went two-for-three with one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. In the 13-1 win over Wewahitchka, she finished with two hits, one double and one RBI.
Cha'Miya Williams, Liberty County
Williams also finished with a home run in the win over Port St. Joe. On top of that, she finished with three total hits, one triple, one RBI and three runs scored. She also pitched two innings and struck out seven batters. In the win over Wewahitchka, she finished with one double, two RBIs and one run scored.
Jacee Bowers, Holmes County
In the win over Destin, Bowers finished with three hits, one home run, one double, one RBI and two runs scored.
McKenna Case, Bay
In the 18-7 win over Wakulla School, Case went three-for-four with one double, five RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Zoey Kreinus, South Walton
In the 11-4 win over Walton, she finished with three hits, two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Briana Noles, Niceville
In the 9-2 win over Tate, Noles finished with one triple, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored. Also, in the 7-2 win over Fort Walton Beach, she finished with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the win over Tate, Bailey managed to reach base twice on two hits. She also pitched seven innings in both games last week. In both games combined, she allowed nine hits, three earned runs and struck out 26 batters.
Emma Watkins, Rutherford
In the 15-5 win over Rocky Bayou Christian, Watkins went three-for-three with one home run, one double, one stolen base, two RBIs and scored four runs. She also pitched two and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts. In the 7-4 win over Bay, she finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 8-1 win over Arnold, Goodpaster went three-for-three with one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. In five other games combined, she finished with eight hits, two home runs, six RBIs, one stolen base and six runs scored.
Bailee Gladden, North Bay Haven Academy
In four games last week, Gladden finished with six hits, two home runs, one triple, three stolen bases, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.
Kaylee Worrell, Freeport
In the 13-12 loss to Donelson Christian Academy (TN), Worrell reached base on one hit. Later in the week, she finished with one home run, one double, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Emma Rustin, Wewahitchka
In the 13-0 win over Sneads, Rustin hit two home runs and finished with two stolen bases, five RBIs and scored three runs.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
In the 8-1 win over T.R. Miller and the 3-0 win over Gulf Shores (AL), DeMarcus pitched 13 combined innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out 31 batters.
Kylie Reed, Gulf Breeze
In the 15-9 win over West Florida, Reed went four-for-six with two extra base hits, four RBIs and one run scored. She also finished with two hits in the 5-2 loss to Jay.
Karsyn Riddle, Navarre
In the 16-11 win over Tate, Riddle finished with three hits in four at-bats, one home run, two stolen bases four RBIs and three runs scored. She also reached base on one hit and scored one run in the 3-2 win over Fort Walton Beach.