Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (3/24/2025)
While most of the high school softball teams in the Florida Panhandle took the week off for spring break, the schools in Tallahassee and the surrounding area delivered some exciting games last week. The drama-filled crosstown rivalries lived up to its expectations that you can feel across all sports. While the rest of the Panhandle gears up to resume their season this week, it is time to recognize the outstanding performances from last week's games. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Panhandle softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Emma Rustin of Wewahitchka
Voting will close on March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Cynthia Conte, Leon
In the 31-0 win over Jefferson County, Conte went two-for-two with one triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also finished with two base hits and one RBI in the 13-6 loss to Florida High.
Cylie Long, Wakulla
In the 4-0 win over Eustis, Long finished with one hit, but it was a crucial home run. She also drove in three runs and scored one run.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
Last week in the 11-1 win over Lincoln, Hemenway went three-for-three with one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored.
Adelyn Matthews, Chiles
Last week in three games, the Duke University signee finished with four hits, one home run, three RBIs, two steals and five runs scored.
Sheyenne Holmes, Rickards
In the 21-2 win over Jefferson County, Holmes displayed some clutch hitting. She recorded two hits, one triple, six RBIs, two steals and two runs scored. She also pitched two innings in the game where she allowed one hit, two runs and struck out five batters.
Anna Kate Barber, Chiles
Last week in the 11-1 win over Lincoln, Barber recorded one base hit and scored once. In the 11-1 win over Taylor County, she went two-for-three with one home run, four RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched 10 combined innings in both games where she picked up the win in both. Barber allowed four total hits, two runs, two walks and struck out 16 batters.
Anna Castillo, Florida High
In the 15-0 win over FAMU DRS, Castillo finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored. In the 13-6 win over Leon, she went two-for-five with three RBIs and one run scored. Castillo also recorded seven putouts in as many chances versus FAMU DRS.
Brynlee Pafford, North Florida Christian
In the 15-2 win over Leon, Pafford went three-for-four with three RBIs, one steal and three runs scored. This was her second three hit and three RBI game this season.
Allison Townley, North Florida Christian
Townley also had a good game in the win over Leon. She went three-for-three with two RBIs, one steal and three runs scored. She also finished with a perfect fielding percentage by recording six putouts in as many chances in the same game.
Tori Richardson, FSU High
In the win over FAMU DRS, Richardson finished with one triple, one RBI and one run scored. In the next game versus Leon, she finished with two hits, one home run, one RBI and two runs scored.
Victoria Proulx, Liberty County
In the 7-5 loss to Madison County, Proulx went two-for-three with one double and an inside-the-park home run.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App