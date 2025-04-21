Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (4/21/2025)
With district playoffs set to begin next week, teams in the Sunshine State are looking to close out the regular season on a high-note, and that includes a number of schools in the Florida Panhandle. There were some exciting games last week that were filled with tremendous performances from a number of players.
These players have helped their teams through the highs and the lows all season. There were 12 athletes who stood above the rest last week as they have been nominated for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle softball player of the week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Britten Kettler of Pace
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Abigale Brannon, Bethlehem
In the 20-6 win over Malone, Brannon finished with five hits, three triples, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also pitched 3.2 innings where she allowed two hits, six runs, six walks with five strikeouts.
Annelise Skipper, Cottondale
Skipper pitched 10 innings combined last week in the 1-0 win over Wewahitchka and the 11-4 win over Paxton. She allowed four hits, no runs or walks while striking out 17 batters. She also finished with two hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in the 14-2 win over Bethlehem.
Bella Baker, Walton
Baker pitched in three games last week with her best performance coming in the 4-1 win over Freeport. She pitched a complete game where she allowed four hits, one run, four walks with 14 strikeouts. Baker then pitched 8.1 innings combined in the 4-1 win over Choctawhatchee and the 1-0 loss to Arnold. She allowed three hits, two runs, four walks with nine strikeouts.
Addy Silcox, Port St. Joe
In the 27-3 win over FAMU DRS and the 7-2 win over Vernon, Silcox finished with five hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored.
Jayden Reyes, Arnold
In four games last week, Reyes finished with six hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Briana Noles, Niceville
In the wins over Crestview, Pace, Gulf Breeze and Choctawhatchee, Noles finished with seven hits, two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored. Her one double that drove in one run proved to be the difference in the 1-0 win over Pace.
Chole Bailey, Niceville
Bailey had another excellent week of pitching in each of the four wins last week. She pitched 17.2 innings where she allowed eight total hits, zero runs, one walk and struck out 32 batters. She also finished her week with five hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Lexi Worrell, Freeport
Worrell had her best week of the season in three games last week. She finished with seven hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Bailee Gladden, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 17-1 win over Crestview, Gladden went three-for-four with one home run, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored in the 15-7 win over South Walton.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
Goodpaster had another outstanding week that saw her tally six hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Alannah Henderson, Marianna
In the 18-15 win over Sneads, Henderson was three-for-five with one home run, one double, five RBIs, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Eden Rustin, Wewahitchka
In the 7-6 win over Blountstown and the 18-11 win over Vernon, Rustin finished with five hits, one triple, three doubles, three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.