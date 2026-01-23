Florida High School Football Coach Under Investigation For Sexual Relationship
A Florida high school football coach has been suspended following a pending criminal investigation involving a sexual relationship with a student.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement in which Zachary Mason is alleged to have been in a relationship with a student. The 24-year-old Mason served as a coach for both the Walton High School football and weightlifting teams.
A tip from the Fortify Florida app came in regarding allegations that Mason and a student were involved. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County School District and Walton High School administration were all notified.
“Within 25 minutes of receiving the tip, contact was made with the victim,” a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted. “Walton High School administration located Mason, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded.
“Following an initial interview with WCSO investigators, school administration removed Mason’s employee ID and access to campus.”
Mason was immediately suspended by Walton High School, which also advised that he not be allowed to return to any school district properties or events pending the outcome of the investigation.
Both the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are working the case.
Walton High School Finished 4-7 Last Season
“As this investigation continues, we want to reassure parents as soon as allegations were received, Mason was removed from any contact with students,” the social media post said. “We appreciate the public’s patience to ensure this investigation is conducted thoroughly and promptly.
“With that said, our agency cannot rule out the possibility that there may be other victims. We want to encourage anyone who may feel they were a victim or have information that would assist in the investigation to reach out.”
Walton went 4-7 this past fall, competing in Class 2A of Florida high school football. They were eliminated from the playoffs by Bolles, 63-13.