Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (5/12/2025)
With the high school softball regional quarterfinals complete here in the Sunshine State, it is time to recognize the outstanding athletes from last week's action. A number of teams here in the Florida Panhandle emerged victorious, and there were some tremendous performances that were showcased in these games. You can also expect these same players, who have had tremendous seasons so far, to step up in a huge role for their respective teams in the regional semifinals this week. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Panhandle softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anna Abernathy of Fort Walton Beach
Voting will close on May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Kiley Samford, Jay
In the impressive 9-1 win over Chipley on May 6, Samford finished with three hits, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Mikayla McAnally, Northview
In the 1-0 win over Holmes County back on May 6, McAnally pitched a complete game where she allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out 13 batters. She also finished with one hit which happened to drive in the winning run in the game.
Jayden Reyes, Arnold
Arnold got back to their winning ways last week with a 10-1 win over Clay. In the victory, Reyes finished with three hits in four at-bats with one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Bre Clark continued to do Bre Clark things last week with another dominant pitching performance. She pitched a complete game allowing two hits, one run, zero walks and struck out 13 batters in the win.
Addison Mallon, North Bay Haven Academy
The Buccaneers keep winning, and they can attack you in a number of different ways. In the 8-1 win over Walton, Mallon stepped for her team from the plate. She finished with three hits, two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored. She also pitched six innings where she allowed two hits, one run, one walk and struck out nine batters.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 5-0 win over Gulf Breeze, Bailey pitched a complete game allowing four hits, zero runs, one walk and struck out 10 batters.
Abby McLean, Pace
In the 11-0 win over Fletcher, McLean made the most of her appearances from the plate. She hit two home runs and finished with two RBIs with two runs scored.
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
DeMarcus pitched five perfect innings that saw her strikeout 14 batters in the win over Fletcher.
Anna Beyhl, Fort Walton Beach
In the 11-1 win over Menendez, Beyhl finished with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.
Renee Hester, Navarre
In the 4-0 win over South Lake, Hester proved to be clutch from the plate. She finished with one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored.