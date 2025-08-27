High School

Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025

Freeport’s Carter Nunes (14) makes a play against Rutherford during their Kickoff Classic game at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
With week 1 of the Florida high school football season, it is time to look back at some of the outstanding athletes in the Florida Panhandle from last week's action. These nominees showcased their skills as many of our nominees helped led their respective teams to victories.

If week 1 is any indication, the rest of the high school football season down in Panhandle will be an exciting one that will be worth keeping an eye on.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Florida Panhandle high school football player of the week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Tamen Zabetakis of Choctawhatchee

Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Carter Nunes, Freeport

In the 54-13 win over North Bay Haven Academy, Nunes completed nearly 74 percent of his passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Julius Miles, Freeport

Miles was the main pass catcher for Nunes in last week's victory. He hauled in nine receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Deagan McCoy, Niceville

Even in the loss to Lincoln, McCoy proved that he will be one of the top quarterbacks in the Panhandle this season. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

JD Brown, South Walton

In the 35-6 win over Gulf Breeze, Brown was 15/19 for 270 yards and four touchdowns. He also showed some elusiveness in the pocket as he rushed for 23 yards on four carries.

Curt Ellis, Blountstown

In the 56-3 win over Liberty County, Ellis showcased his elite playmaking ability by hauling in three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Elijah Odom, Walton

In the 33-6 win over Marianna, Odom caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyren Campbell, Walton

In the win over Marianna, Campbell tallied eight solo tackles, 10 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and one forced fumble,

Jonathan Flynn, Tate

In week 1, Flynn finished with more than 10 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.

Makael Williams, Pace

Williams entered this season as one of the top running backs in the state, and he showed why last week. In the loss to Mary G. Montgomery (AL), Williams rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries.

Justice Baldwin, Baker

In the 48-6 win over Vernon, Baldwin was 9/10 for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaymes Youngblood, Jay

Youngblood rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in the 40-0 win over Lighthouse Private Christian Academy. Defensively, he finished with five total tackles.

JP Holsombake, Mosley

Holsombake was 15/18 for 225 yards and five touchdowns in his first career start in the 64-15 win over Rutherford.

Caden Jasso, Pensacola Catholic

In the 42-27 win over Navarre, Jasso hauled in six receptions for 126 yards and four touchdowns.

Caleb Willoughby, Pensacola Catholic

Willoughby rushed for 180 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in the win over Navarre.

