Vote for the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 6, 2025
While many Central Florida high school football teams were idle in Week 7 of the 2025 season, there were still a good number of outstanding individual performances.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 23 athletes for games played Oct. 2-4, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 25-27, 2025: Edgewater QB Remy Jarman.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 12. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Damian Moore, RB/OLB, Edgewater
Senior two-way star rushed for more than 240 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Eagles past Winter Park, 28-21, in an Orange County showdown.
Sebastian Lora, WR, Winter Park
Junior caught eight passes for 107 yards in a close loss to Edgewater.
Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo
Junior turned in another stellar performance, completing 8 of 14 passes for 285 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past crosstown rival, Hagerty, 41-26, and help the school win the Mayor’s Cup.
Kyle Olson, OLB/WR, Oviedo
Senior made a whopping 14 tackles to lead the Lions past Hagerty.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
Super sophomore rushed for more than 140 yards and three TDs to lift the Bulldogs past Mainland, 28-20, in a Volusia County showdown.
CJ Dewberry, CB/RB, Lake Brantley
The senior rushed for 63 yards and three TDs and caught three passes for 30 yards to march the Patriots past Tohopekaliga, 43-7.
Edrick Hall, QB, Melbourne
Star sophomore completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and three TDs and ran four times for 31 yards and a score to power the Bulldogs past Winter Springs, 49-20.
Noah McNair, OLB/CB, Melbourne
Senior made a whopping 12 tackles, including 10 solo and three for loss, in a win against Winter Springs.
Barrett Schulz, WR, Lake Mary
The 6-foot-6 senior transfer from University High (Orange City) caught eight passes for 104 yards and two TDs to lead the Rams past North Miami Beach, 45-13.
Jayden Safford, RB, Ocoee
The senior rushed 18 times for 181 yards and two TDs to march the Knights past Hudson, 42-0.
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
Star sophomore completed 9 of 13 passes for 214 yards and five TDs to guide the Silverhawks past Lyman, 51-6, in a Seminole County game.
Bryce Anthony Oraine Williams, ATH, St. Cloud
Senior caught eight passes for 111 yards and one TD and made an interception to power the Bulldogs past Kissimmee Gateway, 27-0, in a Osceola County game.
Gavin Pritzkau, QB, Central Florida Christian Academy
The incredible eighth-grader completed 23 of 38 passes for 345 yards and six TDs to help the Eagles soar past The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach), 47-14.
Jackson Marsingill, WR/PR/KR, Cornerstone Charter Academy
The senior rushed seven times for 74 yards and two TDs and caught seven passes for 108 yards to propel the Ducks past Trinity Prep, 37-12.
Talan Henderson, RB/LB, Lake Highland Prep
Sophomore rushed six times for 131 yards and two TDs and made five tackles, including four solo, to march the Highlanders past Bishop Snyder, 42-6.
Eric Nelson, SB/QB, Viera
Senior completed 8 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two TDs and rushed six times for 94 yards and a pair of scores to guide the Hawks past Cocoa Beach, 35-7.
Bradyn Cook, RB/OLB, Space Coast
Senior rushed nine times for 75 yards and one TD and made 11 tackles, including seven solo, to lead the Vipers past Bayside, 21-7.
Tank Harvey, RB, Titusville
Junior scored three TDs, including the game-winning 1-yard run with less than 30 seconds left, to power the Terriers past Melbourne Central Catholic, 21-20.
Rodney Calloway, ATH, Eau Gallie
Junior returned a fumble for a TD to propel the Commodores past Ocala Trinity Catholic, 51-0.
Blake Thomas, LS/MLB, Viera
Senior made six tackles, including three solo, and two interceptions to lead the Hawks past Cocoa Beach.
Grant Kirkland, ILB/OG, Umatilla
Talented junior made 14 tackles, including nine solo, to power the Bulldogs past Lake Weir, 48-8.
Efrem White, QB, Vero Beach
Star senior completed 13 of 16 passes for 151 yards and two TDs and ran six times for 68 yards and three scores to lead the Indians past Miami Booker T. Washington, 42-13.
Ivan Kelly, RB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior ran wild against Boca Raton Christian, galloping 29 times for 221 yards and three TDs to help the Pirates roll to a 51-40 victory.
