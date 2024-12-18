Vote: Forida Panhandle high school quarterback of the year (12/17/2024)
After another exciting season of football here in the Florida Panhandle, it is time to see who were the best high school quarterbacks this season in northwest Florida. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight quarterbacks to be voted on for the quarterback of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the quarterback position.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Johnny Lewis Jr, Niceville
Lewis was a part of the one-two punch Niceville had at quarterback this season. He was 26/48 for 383 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The real threat was when he ran the ball and got out into the open field. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns on 161 carries. His play running the football is one of the many reasons why Niceville was able to make a deep playoff run.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
The senior had one of the best seasons from the quarterback position in the panhandle this season. He was 148/224 for 2,674 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing only eight interceptions this season. He also showed some elusiveness by rushing for 186 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries this year.
Ben Tyner, Pace
The senior quarterback completed 58 passes on 92 attempts for 1,214 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing just five interceptions. His running ability this season separated him from other quarterbacks. He rushed for 906 yards and 21 touchdowns on 164 carries. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in four different games.
Sammy Freitas, Mosley
The senior completed 138 passes on 203 attempts for 2,017 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Freitas was efficient with the ball by completing 68 percent of his passes while throwing only three interceptions. He also added a running game which helped the Dolphins offense. He rushed for 370 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries.
Kane Lafortune, Niceville
You cannot mention Johnny Lewis Jr. without mentioning Kane Lafortune. Lafortune was the other half of the two-headed monster at quarterback for the Eagles, and he added more of a passing threat for Niceville. He completed 102 passes on 151 attempts for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 15.8 yards per completion while completing 67.5 percent of his passes.
Christian Sims Jr, Lincoln
The senior leader at quarterback completed 143 passes on 251 for 1,639 yards and 20 touchdowns. He completed 57 percent of his passes while being efficient with the football. Sims showed good decision making which is evident by throwing only five interceptions. He also rushed for 617 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 rushes.
Hayden Gay, Bozeman
The sophomore showed his ability to be a great quarterback for the Bucks in the future. Gay was 104/178 for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns. His completion percentage was 58 percent, and he averaged almost 16 yards per completion. He also has some mobility as he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.
Rj Mayes, Marianna
While the running back, Amari Clemons, got most of the attention from opposing defenses, Mayes was able to thrive from the quarterback position. The senior completed 106 passes on 170 attempts for 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns. He completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing only five interceptions. He also rushed the ball 46 times for 382 yards and five touchdowns this season.