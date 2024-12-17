Vote: Forida Panhandle high school wide receiver of the year (12/17/2024)
After another exciting season of football here in the Florida Panhandle, it is time to see who were the best wide receivers this season in northwest Florida. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight wide receivers to be voted on for the wide receiver of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the wide receiver position.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
LaMarcus Legree, Escambia
The senior receiver lead the Gators in receptions and yards. He caught 47 passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns this season. He averaged just shy of 55 yards per games, and he also averaged 12.9 yards per reception.
Brayden Sampson, Walton
A pair of Braves' receivers made this list after outstanding seasons. Sampson caught 42 passes for 1,064 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had big play ability by averaging 25 yards per reception. He was also valuable in the return game as he gained 274 yards and two touchdowns from kick returns.
Dominic Goodwin, Walton
Goodwin was the other piece at receiver that had great senior season as part of a prolific passing attack. He caught 30 passes for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He averaged 20.6 yards per reception, and his longest reception on the season was 77 yards.
Kabran Paul, Lincoln
The junior was a crucial piece for the offense of the Trojans that won 10 games this season. He caught 37 passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns. His average per reception was 15.9 yards per game, and he will be one of the top offensive playmakers to watch for in the panhandle next season.
Robert Stith, Niceville
Stith came on the scene last year for the Eagles, and his play only improved this year. As a receiver in a run-heavy offense, Stith gave the Eagles an option in the vertical passing game. This helped the Eagles offense to keep opposing defenses guessing. This season, he caught 40 passes for 766 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 19.2 yards per reception. The Eagles should look to give him an even bigger role in the passing game next season.
Gionni Lewis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)
As a freshman, Lewis has quickly proven himself to be one of the top receivers in the panhandle. He recorded 45 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16.4 yards per reception, and his longest reception was 53 yards. He sparingly helped the offense in the ground game as well. Lewis rushed the ball 13 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Darin Elder, Arnold
Elder might have only recorded 24 receptions this season, but he made the most of his opportunities. He gained 515 yards receiving with seven touchdowns on the season. He averaged 21.5 yards per reception, and his longest catch and run on the season was an 80-yard gain.
Carson Griffin, Mosley
The junior recorded 40 receptions with 544 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. He averaged almost 14 yards per reception, and his playmaking ability on the outside helped the Dolphins win the district over Niceville.