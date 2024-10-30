Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)

High School

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Mulberry (4) Traveon Hymes scrambles for yardage through the Kathleen defense in first half action Friday August 30 2024, in Mulberry Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 10 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Traveon Hymes, Mulberry

Hymes hhad a strong performance in a 22-16 loss to Frostproof, rushing for 144 yards and two scores.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jaidon Furman, Tenoroc

In Tenoroc's 13-7 victory over Brooksville Central, Furman rushed for a game-high 153 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown.

Kaneilius Purdy, Lake Wales

Not many freshman have performed the way Purdy has for the Highlanders this season, as the receiver hauled in 10 passes for 104 yards and a score in Lake Wales' 28-17 loss to Orlando Jones.

Damarcus Brown, Lake Placid

Another freshman that's had a breakout season is Brown, who rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 50-20 win over Avon Park.

Monterrius Williams, Lake Placid

The other part of the backfield duo in the Dragons' offense is Williams, who finished with a game-high 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Amire Hall, Ridge Community

Hall had a career night in a 36-14 win over Winter Haven, completing 10-of-13 passes for 162 yards and three scores.

Traveon Hymes, Mulberry

The Mulberry running back was the workhorse in a 34-9 win over North Port, rushing for 111 yards on 16 touches and two touchdowns.

Elijah Dias, Auburndale

Auburndale rolled to a 31-13 victory over Wildwood, with the junior outside linebacker tallying 11 tackles and two going for a loss.

Zander Smith, Lakeland

The North Dakota State commitment accounted for 91 yards of offense and two touchdowns in a 47-6 win ove rival Kathleen.

