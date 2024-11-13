Vote: Heartland Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Heartland Florida Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Traveon Hymes, Mulberry
Hymes went off in Mulberry's 30-8 victory over Lake Region, rushing for a game-high 122 yards and scoring three times.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Blake Johnson, Bartow
The Yellow Jackets' quarterback was sensational in a 32-7 win over Riverview, throwing for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Lavonski Tubbs, Ridge Community
The Bolts' running back had a huge night in a 27-25 victory over St. Cloud, rushing for 249 yards on 29 carries and scoring four times.
Jerry Thomas, Lakeland
Thomas was the Dreadnaughts' leading receiver in a 22-12 win over a feisty Sebring bunch, hauling in three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Traveon Hymes, Mulberry
Look who's made the list again. Hymes went bonkers in Mulberry's 54-0 win over DeSoto County, rushing for 141 yards and scoring twice.
Brody Brennenman, Lakeland Christian
The Vikings' quarterback was perfect in the team's 34-7 win over Evangelica Christian completing all nine passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Joshua Bellamy Jr., Lakeland Christian
Bellamy Jr. was getting his yards via the ground game for the Vikings, rushing for 121 yards on eight carries and two scores.
Collin Henderson, Lake Gibson
The Braves' quarterback had a big night in Lake Gibson's 31-20 win over Kathleen, completing 14-of-23 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Joshua Middelton, Davenport
Middelton was impressive in the Broncos' 33-7 win over Lake Buena Vista, throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl