Vote: Mid-Central Florida Player of the Week (8/19/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Mid-Central Florida Football Player of the Week award from August 15-17, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ja'Kyrian Turner, RB, South Sumter: In a 38-0 victory over Wildwood, Turner ran around, over and through the Wildcats. Turner rushed for 105 yards on six carries and scored four touchdowns.
Maleek Williams, RB, The Villages: The hard-to-bring down running back led the way in the Buffaloes' 16-9 win over Harmony, scoring a touchdown.
Collin Dunmore, QB, Newberry: Dunmore's debut under center was nearly flawless against Lafayette. Dunmore completed 11-of-12 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Landin Williams, RB, Bell: Williams was the bellcow in Bell's 42-21 victory over Oak Hall. The bruising runner scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Damian Herrera, QB, Branford: The quarterback rushed for two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 21-0 victory over Trenton last week.
Adrian Curtis, QB, Hawthorne: Transferred from Eastside during the off-season, Curtis threw three touchdowns in the team's 35-7 win over Trinity Christian Academy.
Jy’Quez Cason, ATH, Bradford: In Bradford's 19-8 victory over Columbia last week, Cason had a difference making play, returning a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown.
Keimarion Neal, ATH, Fort White: The Indians' athlete ran wild in the team's 42-14 win over North Florida Educational Institute, scoring a team-high three touchdowns.
