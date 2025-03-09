Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (3/9/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from March 3-8, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tristan Beck, Sr., Citrus
The Hurricanes played four games last week and the senior second baseman had multiple hits in all of them, going a combined 10 for 15 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI.
Nolan Hartley, So., Wesley Chapel
The underclassman had a pair of three-hit games in two wins for the Wildcats, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI on Monday against Wiregrass Ranch, and 3 for 3 with a double and a run Friday versus Osceola.
Caleb Stockwell, Sr., Anclote
The senior went 3 for 3 with a run and three RBI in Friday’s 21-0 victory over Fivay, and he had an RBI in all three games the Sharks played, driving in six total.
Jayce Rollins, Sr., Pasco
Not only was the senior a force at the plate for the Pirates is all three games last week, getting two hits in each while going a combined 6 of 9 with two doubles and four RBI, but he also struck out 15 over seven innings in a complete game win over Hudson on Friday, giving up an unearned run on three hits and walking none.
Ryan Engley, Sr., Central
The senior struck out 13 in a complete game win over Weeki Wachee on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) in seven innings, and was also 2 for 4 with a RBI that night, going 5 for 8 in three games last week with two runs and two RBI.
Jayden Allen, Fr., Weeki Wachee
The freshman threw a no-hitter on Thursday against Seven Rivers Christian, striking out 11 over seven innings in which he walked one and hit a batter.
Brady McMurdo, Sr., Nature Coast
In back-to-back game for the Sharks on Thursday and Friday he reached base in all seven plate appearances, going a combined 6 for 6 with one hit by pitch including a 4 for 4 night on Thursday against Crystal River, with a double, three runs and six RBI over those two contests.
Jackson Hoyt Sr., Nature Coast
The senior had an incredible game in Tuesday’s 11-1 win over Crystal River, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and five RBI, while tossing a complete game in five innings giving up one run on one hit and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
Matthew Maggio, So., Mitchell
The underclassmen went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and six RBI in Wednesday’s 26-0 blowout of Fivay, then was 3 for 4 with a RBI on Thursday against Springstead.
Andrew Ward, Sr., Springstead
The Eagles senior had consecutive three-hit games, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI on Thursday in a win over Mitchell, then 3 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Friday’s victory against Citrus.
