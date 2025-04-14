Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from April 7-April 12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Braden Rankin, Sr., Cypress Creek
The senior had back-to-back big nights for the Coyotes, going 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI in a win over Weeki Wachee on Wednesday, then 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBI in a victory against Wiregrass Ranch on Thursday.
Dylan Czerwinski, Jr., Lecanto
The junior tossed a shutout in Monday’s 2-0 win over The Villages, giving up three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out nine over seven innings to lift the Panthers.
Bradley Gibson, Jr., Gulf
On Monday the Buccaneers downed Fivay 10-0 win the junior at the center of it all, as he went 3 for 3 with a run and two RBI, and also pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out nine.
Sean Roche, Jr., Wesley Chapel
The junior had an incredible game on Monday in a 22-7 win over Freedom, going 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, one home run and totaling an astounding seven RBI for the Wildcats.
Bryce Mangiaracina, So., Pasco
The underclassman blasted two home runs on Friday in a 20-0 win over Zephyrhills, going 2 for 2 with a walk, scoring three runs and driving in five, after finishing 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBI in Monday’s 10-0 victory against Wiregrass Ranch.
Jackson Hoyt, Sr., Nature Coast
Across three wins this week, the Florida signee drove in multiple runs in each game going a combined 3 for 6 with a walk and he was hit by pitch three times, while also hitting a double, a home run, scoring two runs and totaling seven RBI, and the lefty struck out 10 in four innings on Thursday against Hudson giving up just two unearned runs.
Traiten Costello, So., Zephyrhills
Not only did the sophomore go 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI in Tuesday’s 16-0 win over Fivay, he also threw a perfect game in four innings, striking out 10 of the 12 batters he faced.
Sergio Garcia, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
In Thursday’s 17-0 blowout win over Central Florida Christian Academy, the junior went 2 for 3 with a walk, a triple and five RBI, and pitched a shortened complete game shutout in four innings, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out nine.
Jayden Allen, Fr., Weeki Wachee
The freshman threw nine perfect innings on Tuesday night against Citrus, striking out 10, in a game the Hornets’ bullpen lost 1-0 in the 10th inning, but he hit a grand slam to contribute to a 15-0 win over Fivay on Thursday.
Keith Jacobs, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
In the Hurricanes’ 12-4 win over Lennard on Thursday, the senior was in the middle of the offensive explosion going 3 for 3 with a walk, hitting two doubles, scoring a run and tallying three RBI.
