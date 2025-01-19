Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (1/19/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 13-18, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sansao Wika, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian Academy
He led the Warriors to two victories, scoring 16 points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on Monday against South Sumter, then tallying 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks versus IMG Academy Silver on Friday.
Blake Williams, So., Hernando
The underclassmen had a double-double in Friday’s win over Citrus, with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and also had three steals, following 11 points, four rebounds and three steals on Monday against Angeline Academy of Innovation, and 14 points, six rebounds and a steal on Tuesday against Crystal River.
Christopher Stoddart, Jr., Mitchell
He started the week with a double-double in Monday’s game against Sports Leadership and Management with 21 points and 13 rebounds along with two steals and a block, had 11 rebounds and a block on Tuesday against Calvary Christian, and totaled 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block on Thursday versus Palm Harbor University.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The senior guard topped 30 points twice in two games, scoring 32 points to go with five assists and six steals in a win over Zephyrhills on Tuesday, then followed with 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a victory against Lake Gibson on Wednesday.
Sian Morris, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The senior point guard had a double-double on Wednesday in a win over Lake Gibson, collecting 24 points and 11 rebounds plus five assists, after he had 21 points, four assists and three steals versus Zephyrhills on Tuesday.
Zion DeJesus, Sr., Pasco
He posted a double-double in Tuesday’s victory over Patel, with 18 points and 11 rebounds, to go with three assists, four steals and a block.
Jadyn Wood, Sr., Gulf
The senior led the Buccaneers to a 77-53 win over Cypress Creek on Tuesday with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and also had three assists and two steals.
Odell Brown, Jr., Fivay
The junior power forward recorded three double-doubles in three games, starting with 28 points and 15 rebounds plus three steals and two blocks on Tuesday against River Ridge, then 14 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday versus Zephyrhills, and 17 points and 10 rebounds along with two steals on Friday against Cypress Creek.
Dominick Walsh, So., Fivay
The point guard had 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block against River Ridge on Tuesday, then 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals versus Zephyrhills on Wednesday, and 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block on Friday against Cypress Creek.
Jake Yost, Jr., Crystal River
The junior point guard scored 21 points and dished out eight assists in a win over Nature Coast on Friday night, after scoring 12 points with four assists in Tuesday’s game against Hernando.
