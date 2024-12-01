Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (11/30/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Nov. 18-30, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jake Yost, PG, Crystal River
In two games for the Pirates, the junior averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals, helping them go 1-1.
Donnie Becude, G/F, Weeki Wachee
Despite a 0-3 start for the Hornets, the junior shined averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Eli Wilson, G, Mitchell
As the Mustangs started off 2-0, the junior averaged 21.5 points and 3.5 steals.
K.J Smith, G, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior had a strong first four games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals as the Bulls went 3-1.
Jacob Yeager, PG, River Ridge
The Knights are 5-0 and the senior has been a huge part of it, over the first three games averaging 29.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.
John Golden, G, River Ridge
The junior averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks over the first three games for the Knights, who are off to a 5-0 start.
Dominick Walsh, PG, Fivay
In two games, the sophomore averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 steals as the Falcons began 2-0.
Sian Morris, PG, Wesley Chapel
The Wildcats senior averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals in the first three games, helping the team go 3-1.
Ethan Hicks, PG, Wesley Chapel
The senior averaged 20.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals over the Wildcats’ first three games, with the team starting off 3-1.
T.J. Gebru, PG, Pasco
The Pirates are 2-0 and the senior averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in those games.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App