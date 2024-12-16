Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (12/15/2024)
Florida high school basketball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: K.J. Smith of Wiregrass Ranch.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sanso Wika, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
Scored 32 points in a 77-40 win over Northside Christian on Dec. 9, and had two double-doubles in two games averaging 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Tim Astapenka, Jr., Academy at the Lakes
Posted a pair of double-doubles for the Wildcats, with 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 62-57 win over Lakeside Christian on Dec. 9, and 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 44-43 victory over Seven Rivers Christian on Dec. 10.
Mikha Brown, Jr., Gulf
Scored 22 points making 4 3-pointers to go along with eight steals on Dec. 9 in a 75-65 win over River Ridge, and averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 steals with 12 made 3-pointers in four games last week.
Odell Brown, Jr., Fivay
Helped the Pirates to two wins with a pair of double-doubles, with 15 points and 13 rebounds on Dec. 10 in a 77-73 victory over Pasco, and 10 points and 10 rebounds on Friday in a 54-53 win over Clearwater Central Catholic.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Scored 19 points with 5 3-pointers made to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and a block on Tuesday in an 82-67 win over Carrollwood Day, and recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds to go with three blocks in a 103-84 victory on Friday over Wesley Chapel.
Donovan Gaines, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Put together a huge night in Friday’s 103-84 loss to Wesley Chapel, scoring 38 points to go with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Landon Hensley, Sr., Citrus
In three games for the Hurricanes, averaged 21.3 points with 13 3-pointers converted, six of those coming in 28-point effort in a 90-75 win over Weeki Wachee on Dec. 10.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Scorched Brooks DeBartolo on Dec. 11 in an 87-71 win, scoring 33 points to go with seven rebounds, eight steals and four assists, and had 20 points, six rebounds and two steals in Friday’s loss to Wiregrass Ranch.
Sian Morris, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Posted a pair of 20-point games for the Wildcats, with a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists, plus six rebounds, seven steals and a block in an 87-71 win over Brooks DeBarotlo, then had 25 points in Friday’s loss to Wiregrass Ranch.
T.J. Gebru, Sr. Pasco
Averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds with seven 3-pointers in three games, including a 25-point effort in a 85-61 win over Citrus on Dec. 11.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App