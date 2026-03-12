Kawhi Leonard Caps Off Stellar Game vs. Timberwolves With Hilarious Reaction to Postgame Fight

The Clippers became the first team in NBA history to make it back to .500 after falling 15 games below that mark on Wednesday night by beating the Timberwolves, 153–128, in Minnesota. The big star of the night was none other than Kawhi Leonard, who put the team on his back with another masterful performance—and capped it off with a genuinely hilarious postgame moment.

While the final score correctly reflects the T-Wolves’ lack of interest in defense on the night, Leonard was utterly unstoppable. The superstar forward scored 45 points in 32 minutes of action, sinking 15 of his 20 field goal attempts. He went 6-for-9 from deep and 9-for-10 from the free throw line. The impressive statline was capped off by five assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals. Leonard finished the night with a ludicrous plus-minus of +41.

It was a typically Kawhi display of excellence. He barely missed any of his shots, terrorized opponents defensively and rounded it out with modest rebound and assist numbers. “The Klaw” is in the midst of a career season in Los Angeles and last night was just the latest proof of that. He is healthy and in full attack mode—a truly horrifying sight for anybody across from him.

Leonard did, however, break character after the game to great comedic effect.

As the buzzer sounded on the Clippers’ victory Leonard began the customary postgame greetings to his Minnesota opponents. As he did so, the Wolves and Clippers got into a fight. Naz Reid and Benedict Mathurin wrestled over the game ball and it blew up into a larger snafu that involved most of the personnel from both teams creating a huge scrum at midcourt.

It was Leonard’s reaction that really made it notable, though. As he was saying hello to Timberwolves reserve Joe Ingles, Leonard realized there were some extracurriculars occurring and pointed it out. The broadcast clearly shows Leonard pointing and saying, “Hey, a fight!” before he starts walking towards the action with a grin breaking out on his face.

Leonard is not one to react to ... well, anything at all. So this out-of-character candid moment is made even funnier.

As for what caused the scuffle, Mathurin revealed after the game he wanted to get the game ball on behalf of L.A.’s rookie guard, Sean Pedulla, who scored his first NBA points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in garbage time.

“Trying to get the game ball,” the Clippers wing explained to media. “My rookie scored his first points in the NBA. I can’t take that for granted. It only happens once. Just trying to be a good teammate trying to get the game ball. We don’t go through those situations with violence ... We need peace. Everybody needs peace.”

You can bet you’ll see that gif of Leonard’s reaction making its way around the internet whenever there’s a fight in a sporting event. In that regard and all the others, it was a night to remember for the All-Star wing and his team.

Anthony Edwards lauds Leonard for incredible performance vs. Timberwolves

Leonard earned some serious flowers from the other star who shared the court with him on Wednesday for his tremendous outing.

Speaking to reporters after a third straight bad loss for his team, Anthony Edwards praised Leonard as one of the best players to ever suit up when he is healthy and rolling.

“In all honesty, Kawhi may be one of the best players to ever play the game when he’s healthy,” Edwards said. “I think a lot of his peers feel the same way about him. When he’s healthy, 100%, ain’t no stopping Kawhi. You just gotta deal with it. He dealt it to us tonight. Again.”

As Edwards referenced, it is not the first time this season Leonard’s played well against Minnesota. Back before the All-Star break the two-way superstar dropped 41 points on the T-Wolves in an easy Clippers win. Apparently there’s just something about suiting up against Minnesota.

After last night Leonard is now averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game. With 17 games left in the year there’s still plenty of time for him to keep dominating and keep the Clippers climbing the West standings; Los Angeles holds the eighth spot in the conference after this latest victory.

