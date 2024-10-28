Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/27/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 10 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Oct. 21-October 25, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Waylon Williamson of Citrus.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Savaunn Samms, Crystal River
The junior carried the ball 10 times and ran for 75 yards, with touchdown runs of 20 and 4 yards, helping the Pirates beat Citrus 35-0 for their first district title since 2007.
Dominic Stasio, Seven Rivers Christian
Playing under center for the Warriors in a 70-41 thumping of Central Florida Christian Academy, the senior completed 3 of 4 passes for 81 yards with two touchdown tosses. His rushing numbers were an astounding 14 carries for 190 yards and six touchdowns.
Brock Rosario, Weeki Wachee
The senior linebacker was instrumental in the Hornets defeating county-rival Hernando for the first time, 7-3, recording 12 tackles including two for a loss, plus a sack and a fumble recovery.
TJ Morrow, Land O’ Lakes
The Gators’ senior running back ran the ball 27 times in a 27-24 overtime loss to Wiregrass Ranch, compiling 166 yards with one touchdown.
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
At running back for the Bulls, the senior ran 22 times for 117 yards with one score. He totaled 162 all-purpose yards in a 27-24 OT win over Land O’ Lakes.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Taking snaps for the Mustangs, the junior connected on 10 of 16 passes for 250 yards and threw for four touchdowns. He also had 42 rushing yards and ran in a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Sunlake.
Corey Simms, Mitchell
The junior carried the ball 14 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. He added two catches for 53 yards and a score as Mitchell beat Sunlake 49-7.
Connor McCazzio, Springstead
The senior rushed for 173 yards on 17 carries and scored on an 82-yard run, helping the Eagle to a 33-15 win over Wesley Chapel.
Roe Miller, Zephyrhills
The junior ran the ball 17 times for 168 yards and a touchdown, helping the Bulldogs to a 24-6 victory over Fivay.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills
The senior quarterback completed 9 of 16 passes for 149 yards with a pair of touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled past Fivay 24-6.
