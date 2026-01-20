High School

Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Jan. 20, 2026

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance for the week of Jan. 12-17, 2026

Jeff Gardenour

Sanford Seminole's Juan Tomlinson (5) goes up for a shot in an earlier game against Edgewater. He recently had 18 points on six 3-pointers and added two assists to guide the Seminoles past Winter Springs, 64-45.
Central Florida boys’ basketball players continue to showcase some big-time skills as the 2025-2026 season heads into late January.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 12-17, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 5-10, 2026: Lake Highland Prep PG/SG RJ Ingram

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Jan. 25, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Mateo Medina, G, Geneva School

Talented junior erupted for 23 points, six assists and four steals to march the Knights past All Saints Academy, 64-48, for the SSAC championship.

Jordan Mason, PG, Kissimmee Osceola

Senior exploded for a game-high 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Kowboys past rival St. Cloud, 73-60, in the Orange Belt Conference Tournament championship game.

Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy

Senior had 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists to guide the nationally ranked Eagles past Oak Hill, 66-57.

Isaac Manlove, G, City of Life Christian

Star senior exploded for 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and five rebounds and two steals in a 75-64 victory against Seffner Christian.

RJ Ingram, PG/SG, Lake Highland Prep

The talented senior pumped in 18 points and dished out five assists to march the Highlanders past Windermere Prep, 64-49.

Bishop Wenze, W, Olympia

The 6-foot-7 junior scored 19 points to lead the Titans past Lake Brantley, 50-35.

Jahmari Brissett, F, South Lake

The 6-foot-5 junior scored 18 points and hauled down six rebounds to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 71-51, in a Lake County game.

Johnas Maurice, G, Lake Howell

The super sophomore went wild with 35 points and four assists to lead the Silverhawks past Southeastern Prep, 83-62.

Juan Tomlinson, G, Sanford Seminole

Junior recorded 18 points on six 3-pointers and added two assists to guide the Seminoles past Winter Springs, 64-45.

Max Lange, SF, Innovation

The senior scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and had three rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulls past Orangewood Christian, 86-46.

Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep

Senior scored 20 points to guide the Warriors past Lake Howell, 45-41.

Alexander Dipaulo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy

The 6-6 senior had a big night with 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to lead the Eagles past Oviedo, 49-47.

Beegie Gordon, SG/PG, Mainland

The 6-3 senior exploded for 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds to guide the Buccaneers past North Marion, 52-42.

Jayden Richmond, G, Legacy Charter

The senior erupted for 35 points, including a whopping 10 three-pointers, and had five rebounds and four assists to lead the Eagles past Mount Dora Christian, 89-66.

CJ Lloyd, F/W/C, Palm Bay

Talented 6-9 junior had 13 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to guide the Pirates past Melbourne, 60-40, in a Brevard County showdown.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

