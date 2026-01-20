Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? – Jan. 20, 2026
Central Florida boys’ basketball players continue to showcase some big-time skills as the 2025-2026 season heads into late January.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 12-17, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 5-10, 2026: Lake Highland Prep PG/SG RJ Ingram
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Jan. 25, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Mateo Medina, G, Geneva School
Talented junior erupted for 23 points, six assists and four steals to march the Knights past All Saints Academy, 64-48, for the SSAC championship.
Jordan Mason, PG, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior exploded for a game-high 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Kowboys past rival St. Cloud, 73-60, in the Orange Belt Conference Tournament championship game.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
Senior had 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists to guide the nationally ranked Eagles past Oak Hill, 66-57.
Isaac Manlove, G, City of Life Christian
Star senior exploded for 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and five rebounds and two steals in a 75-64 victory against Seffner Christian.
RJ Ingram, PG/SG, Lake Highland Prep
The talented senior pumped in 18 points and dished out five assists to march the Highlanders past Windermere Prep, 64-49.
Bishop Wenze, W, Olympia
The 6-foot-7 junior scored 19 points to lead the Titans past Lake Brantley, 50-35.
Jahmari Brissett, F, South Lake
The 6-foot-5 junior scored 18 points and hauled down six rebounds to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 71-51, in a Lake County game.
Johnas Maurice, G, Lake Howell
The super sophomore went wild with 35 points and four assists to lead the Silverhawks past Southeastern Prep, 83-62.
Juan Tomlinson, G, Sanford Seminole
Junior recorded 18 points on six 3-pointers and added two assists to guide the Seminoles past Winter Springs, 64-45.
Max Lange, SF, Innovation
The senior scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and had three rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulls past Orangewood Christian, 86-46.
Josh Theus, PG, Orlando Christian Prep
Senior scored 20 points to guide the Warriors past Lake Howell, 45-41.
Alexander Dipaulo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-6 senior had a big night with 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to lead the Eagles past Oviedo, 49-47.
Beegie Gordon, SG/PG, Mainland
The 6-3 senior exploded for 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds to guide the Buccaneers past North Marion, 52-42.
Jayden Richmond, G, Legacy Charter
The senior erupted for 35 points, including a whopping 10 three-pointers, and had five rebounds and four assists to lead the Eagles past Mount Dora Christian, 89-66.
CJ Lloyd, F/W/C, Palm Bay
Talented 6-9 junior had 13 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to guide the Pirates past Melbourne, 60-40, in a Brevard County showdown.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
