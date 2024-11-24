Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/24/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 18-Nov. 23, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior running back had a huge night in a Region 6A-3 semifinal, rushing 18 times for 204 yards and running in three touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Largo.
Bryce Randolph, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior hauled in four receptions for 78 yards with one touchdown catch, as the Bulls advanced to the Region 6A-3 final with a 38-7 victory against Largo.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Wiregrass Ranch
Guiding the Bulls on offense in a Region 6A-3 semifinal versus Largo, the junior quarterback completed 5 of 9 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown in a 38-7 win.
Anthony Hudson, Wiregrass Ranch
The sophomore made an impact in the running game, with 10 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown in a Region 6A-3 semifinal victory, 38-7 over Largo.
Lukas Colella, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior middle linebacker paced a dominant defensive effort, recording 14 tackles in a 38-7 win over Largo in a Region 6A-3 semifinal.
Graceson Littleton, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior cornerback had a big play in a Region 6A-3 semifinal against Largo, intercepting a pass and returning it 48 yards, giving him 107 total return yards including 54 on kickoffs and five on punts in a 38-7 victory.
Tristan Lennon, Zephyrhills
The senior gave the Bulldogs a good effort on the ground against Jones, rushing nine times for 101 yards with a touchdown in a 41-18 loss in the Region 4A-2 semifinals.
D.J. Pickett, Zephyrhills
Despite a 41-18 loss to Jones in the Region 4A-2 semifinals, the senior had a solid final game with five receptions for 86 yards.
Bryce Backus, Mitchell
The junior accounted for the only score of the night for the Mustangs, with a 40-yard touchdown reception in a 38-7 loss to West Boca Raton in a Region 6A-3 semifinal.
L.J. Elwin, Nature Coast
The Sharks’ lone score on Friday came when the senior ran in a 3-yard touchdown and he finished with 14 carries for 66 yards in a 43-7 loss at Booker in a Region 3A-3 semifinal.
