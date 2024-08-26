Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: River Ridge QB Sean Hickey
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tavion Cousin, Wesley Chapel
The junior dynamo came up clutch in the Wildcats’ 18-7 win over Hernando, totaling 93 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Mccazzio, Springstead
To cap one of the more surprising victories of the weekend was the Eagles’ 16-13 win over Zephyrhills and Mccazzio notched the go-ahead touchdown.
Kwauntace Joseph, Lecanto
In Lecanto’s offensive explosion against Ocala West Port, Joseph hauled in five passes for 107 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Noah Magill, Seven Rivers Christian
The senior running back touted the rock seven times for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-8 win over First Academy.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
One of the hottest passers on the North Suncoast right now is Thomas, as he continued his torrid pace last week versus Gulf. Thomas threw for 232 yards and two scores.
Antonio Muniz, Gulf
Despite in a losing cause, the Buccaneers’ tailback carried the ball 27 times for 118 yards and touchdown.
Michael Saltsman, Hernando
Saltsman did everything he could for the Leopards in a 18-7 loss to Wesley Chapel, throwing for 147 yards, rushing for 79 and scoring a touchdown.
Matt Barton, River Ridge
The Royal Knights’ running back led the way in a thrilling 21-20 victory over Land O’ Lakes, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Sean Brown, Fivay
Brown was the workhorse out of the backfield for the Falcons as the running back carried the rock 17 times for 192 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills
The senior quarterback transferred over from Tampa Bay Tech during the off-season and had a nice outing in a 16-13 loss to Springstead. Jackson completed 10-of-17 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Antony Dotson, Hudson
Dotson, a sophomore running back, produced a lot with minimal touches in a 42-28 loss to Specially Fit Academy. The running back had six carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Leelan Wright, Weeki Wachee
Weeki Wachee fell to Sunlake last week, but Wright started off the campaign with a strong showing. Wright carried the ball 21 times for 80 yards.
