Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (1/19/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 13-Jan. 18, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
The freshman is the state leader in steals averaging 9.2 per game and continued to be a pest defensively with seven steals to go along with eight points in Monday’s win over Angeline Academy of Innovation and nine steals plus 10 points in Thursday’s victory over East Lake.
Ayana Kincade, So., Hernando
She scored 24 points to go with six rebounds in a win Tuesday over Crystal River, one night after totaling 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals versus Hudson.
Reese Halter, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The senior scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds for an impressive double-double in Thursday’s 73-37 win over Hudson, adding two assists and a steal.
Marley Weaver, So., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
She posted a pair of double-doubles in two games, with 17 points and 10 steals along with four assists and a block in Tuesday’s win over Foundation Christian Academy, and had 12 points, 12 steals, seven assists and a block against Angeline Academy of Innovation on Thursday.
Cherity Powells, Jr., Sunlake
She had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds, eight of them offensive, along with four steals in a 44-40 win over Cypress Creek on Tuesday.
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
She posted a triple-double on Tuesday in a win over Academy at the Lakes, with 15 points, 19 rebounds and 11 steals, and she flirted with a quadruple-double with seven assists.
Grace Rutherford, Jr., Hudson
The junior had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, seven of them offensive, in Tuesday’s game against Anclote, and added four assists and five steals.
Andralee Keim, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
She scored 21 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and five steals, knocking down six 3-pointers in a win over Pasco on Tuesday.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
The senior had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, adding two steals and two blocks in Tuesday’s victory over Fivay.
Kaylana Little, So., Mitchell
She came a rebound shy of a triple-double in Wednesday’s win over Nature Coast, with 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 steals along with four assists and two blocks.
