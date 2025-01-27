Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball Player of the Week (1/26/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 27-Feb. 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Aliana Arana, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
She had a near triple-double in Tuesday’s game against Lakeside Christian, with 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals, as the Hurricanes won 38-22.
Keyrra Ruiz, So., Crystal River
The sophomore had two strong performances against county rivals, scoring 27 points while making four 3-pointers in a win over Citrus on Tuesday, then scoring 18 points with three 3-pointers, five rebounds and two steals against Lecanto on Thursday.
Reese Halter, Sr., Weeki Wachee
She had two double-doubles in two wins for the Hornets, with 14 points and 13 rebounds on Tuesday against Nature Coast, and 11 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday versus Cypress Creek.
Tennae Cabral, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior had an impressive double-double versus Mitchell on Thursday, with 14 points and 13 rebounds along with a steal and two blocks, and also had 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block against Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
The freshman scored 23 points along with six rebounds and eight steals against Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday, and had nine points and 10 steals on Wednesday versus Fivay.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
The senior wing tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks and four steals on Tuesday, as the Knights rolled past Gulf 50-23.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
She scored 19 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in a game against Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.
Briana Coleman, Jr., Springstead
The junior power forward had a triple-double in a 68-10 victory over Central, totaling 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
Naimah Mota, Sr., Fivay
The senior record a pair of double-doubles, first with 15 points and 13 rebounds along with five steals against Mitchell on Tuesday, then with 13 points and 13 rebounds plus two steals and a block in Wednesday’s win over Land O’ Lakes.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
She scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, six steals and two assists on Tuesday in a win over Hernando, then had 23 points, nine assists, six steals and three 3-pointers in a victory on Friday against Crystal River.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App