Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from April 7-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Athena Childs, Jr., Crystal River
In three wins for the Pirates, the junior catcher was an offensive star, going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI on Monday against Trenton, then was 2 for 3 with three runs on Tuesday versus Weeki Wachee, and went 2 for 3 with two triples and three RBI on Wednesday against Citrus.
Aubrey Knierim, Fr., Hernando
After going 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBI on Monday against Zephyrhills, the freshman went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday’s win over Dunnellon.
Paisley Williamson, Sr., Citrus
The Hurricanes beat Central 14-4 on Tuesday, with the senior going 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI, and also pitched four scoreless innings giving up one hit and one walk while striking out four.
Abigail Males, Jr., Lecanto
The junior was brilliant on the mound in Tuesday’s win over Nature Coast, throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out 15 in seven innings for the Panthers while also going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Aubrey Zechmann, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
Across three wins for the Bulls last week, the senior was a combined 9 for 11 with six runs and four RBI at the plate, including a 4 for 4 night with four runs and two RBI on Friday against Wesley Chapel.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
The freshman threw a no-hitter despite having to pitch eight innings in Wednesday’s win over Weeki Wachee, striking out 19 batters while giving up just an unearned run.
Ava Miller, Sr., Springstead
In Wednesday’s win over Cypress Creek, the Eckerd College signee went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, then on Thursday in a victory against Central she was 3 for 3 with a hit by pitch and three RBI while tossing a complete game shutout in five innings, striking out seven.
Janie Badu, Jr., Fivay
The junior played a key role in Thursday’s 20-1 win over Anclote, going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBI.
Emily Ward, Fr., Sunlake
The freshman went 2 for 2 with four RBI over her two plate appearances in Thursday’s win over Auburn Riverside, after going 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs in Tuesday’s victory against Land O’ Lakes.
Madalyn Luider, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
The freshman had an amazing three games in a row last week, going 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, four runs and five RBI on Thursday against Santa Fe Catholic, then was 2 for 2 with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBI on Friday versus Family Christian Academy, and went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and seven RBI on Saturday against Calvary Chapel Academy.
