Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (4/6/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from March 31-April 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Madalyn Luider, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
The senior had a big game in Monday’s 16-1 win over Ocala Christian, hitting a home run while scoring three runs and driving in three, then went 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and six RBI in Friday’s 20-8 victory over Ocala Christian.
MacKenzie Tucker, Jr., Mitchell
The junior had a top performance in Tuesday’s win over Dunedin, going 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and four RBI, then 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in Wednesday’s victory against Clearwater, and 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI on Thursday versus Wiregrass Ranch.
Aubrey Zechmann, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
In two wins for the Bulls, the senior went a combined 6 for 7, going 3 for 4 with two runs against Pasco on Tuesday and 3 for 3 with two runs versus Mitchell on Thursday.
Alivia Miller, So., Springstead
Pitching on the back-to-back nights, the sophomore struck out 12 while giving up one earned run in seven innings on Wednesday against Palm Harbor University, then on Thursday she fanned 16 while permitting just an unearned run in a win over Sunlake, all following Tuesday’s victory over Weeki Wachee when she was 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and four RBI.
Madisen Stewart, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The senior went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over Sunlake, and was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI on Friday against Steinbrenner.
Izzy Miller, So., Nature Coast
The sophomore hit two doubles and drove in four runs in the Sharks’ 15-5 win over Hudson on Wednesday, after hitting a double on Tuesday against Citrus.
Catherine Bell, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
In Wednesday’s 17-3 blowout of Anclote, Bell had the biggest day for the Hurricanes, going 3 for 3 with two triples, four runs and three RBI.
Danna Sleeman, Fr., Fivay
The freshman had a stellar night all around in Wednesday’s win at Gulf, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI, and struck out 16 over seven innings giving up one earned run.
Shelby Stevanus, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The junior had a tremendous performance in Thursday’s game against Cambridge Christian, going 5 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI.
Violet Flynn, Jr. Crystal River
Delivering another fantastic performance on the mound, the junior struck out 18 in seven innings in Thursday’s win at Williston, giving up just one run while also going 1 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App