Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tramell Jones, QB, Mandarin
The Florida State commitment finished completing 15-of-17 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-13 rout over Creekside last week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hudson Kenner, Fernandina Beach: In a 49-6 win over Wolfson, Kenner went 4-for-4 on extra points and made four tackles. Also notched his first ever touchback for the Pirates.
Edward Jordan, Beachside: Jordan has been unstoppable and continued that trend against Englewood, completing 22-of-28 passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns.
Terrell Brant, Zarephath Academy: Brant was on a tear in Zarephath's 48-30 victory over South Fork, hauling in eight passes for 279 yards.
Mason Williams, Providence School: Williams was on target in the Stallions' 35-18 win over St. John Paul II, completing 8-of-13 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Trendell Anderson, St. Augustine: The Yellow Jackets' running back led the way in a 34-14 win over Menendez, rushing for 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Carson Stewart, Middleburg: Stewart was perfect, literally, in the team's 42-6 win over North Florida Educational Institute. The quarterback went 9-for-9 with 243 yards and five touchdowns.
Derek Heidemann, Bishop Kenny: Speaking of quarterbacks that had a career night, add Heidemann to the list. The Crusaders' passer completed 9-of-13 passing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Episcopal School.
Brian Case, Ponte Vedra: In the Sharks' 28-21 win over rival Bartram Trail, Case totaled 121 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns.
Landon Martin, Clay: Martin was the catalyst in the Blue Devils' 23-20 win over Yulee, completing 13-of-17 passes for 151 yards and three scores.
Ethan Drumm, Bolles: Drumm was on point in the Bulldogs' 41-7 rout of Trinity Christia Academy, completing 11-of-19 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
