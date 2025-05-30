Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year?
Central Florida high school baseball pitchers had all the right stuff in 2025, leading their teams to great success.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for 2025 Central Florida High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, June 29. The winner will be announced online.
Ben Filler, Sr., Winter Springs
Seminole County ace finished with a 0.24 earned run average in 29 innings pitched. He went 3-0, striking out 37, to lead the Bears to a 26-6 record and the Class 5A regional semifinals.
Carter Reis, Orlando Christian Prep
Orange County star compiled a 0.61 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched. He went 5-1, striking out 81 and walking only 22.
Aiden Smarrito, Sr., Winter Springs
Compiled a 0.70 ERA in 60.1 innings pitched. He went 4-1, striking out 56 and walking only six.
Elijah Sealey, East River
Recorded a 0.82 ERA in 51 innings pitched. He went 7-2, striking out 49 and walking only 14, to guide the Falcons to a 16-13 record and the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Sebastian Dimitroff, Jr., Vero Beach
Star right-hander compiled a 0.85 ERA and 10-0 record in 66 innings pitched, striking out 97 and walking just 24, to lead the Indians to a 27-4 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Garrett Grant, Sr., Spruce Creek
Recorded a 0.93 ERA and 13-0 record in 75.2 innings pitched. He struck out 96 and walked only nine to lead the Hawks to a 30-4 record and the Class 7A regional finals.
Noah Adkins, Soph., Hagerty
Compiled a 0.95 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched. He went 9-0, striking out 86 and walking only 29, to power the Huskies to a 29-7-1 record and the Class 7A state semifinals.
Jordan Livingston, Jr., Spruce Creek
Right-hander went 9-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 62 innings pitched, striking out 63 and walking only 19.
Kyle Hopper, Sr., The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete went 9-1 with a 1.90 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched, striking out 74 and walking only 11, to march the Royals to a 30-4 record and the Class 2A state championship.
Aiden Balls, Soph., Orangewood Christian School
Left-hander went 9-1 with a 1.98 ERA in 60 innings pitched, striking out 71 and walking 32, to guide the Rams to a 21-11 record and the Class 1A state semifinals.
Wyatt Strawbridge, Sr., Umatilla
The right-hander compiled a 9-4 record and 2.36 ERA, striking out a whopping 110 batters and walking just 17, to power the Bulldogs to a 19-16 record and the Class 3A regional finals.
Hunter Wieckowski, Soph., Timber Creek
Went 8-1 with a 1.75 ERA in 52 innings pitched, striking out 71 and walking only 21, to guide the Wolves to a 19-11 record and the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Thomas Achey, Sr., The First Academy (Orlando)
Compiled an 8-1 record and 1.32 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched, while striking out 70 and walking only 16.
Carson Lietz, Sr., Eau Gallie
Right-hander compiled an 8-1 record and 1.14 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched, striking out 96 and walking just 17, to propel the Commodores to a 20-10 record and the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Reach Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com