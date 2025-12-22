Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 22, 2025
Central Florida boys’ basketball teams are playing with plenty of gusto this holiday season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 15-20, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 8-13: Palm Bay PG/SG Omar Clarke.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Dec. 28. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brandon Bass, G, Windermere Prep
Star senior exploded for 37 points in a 70-65 loss to North Broward Prep in the championship game of the BSN Holiday Classic at Windermere Prep.
Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
The senior recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Eagles past Jackson County (Tenn.), 64-62, in the fifth-place game of the BSN Holiday Classic.
Mateo Medina, G, Geneva School
Junior notched 28 points and eight assists to lead the Knights past International Community, 72-70, in overtime of the Geneva Christmas Tournament. He now has more than 1,000 points for his career.
Paxton Boaz, PG/SG, International Community
The junior poured in 29 points and dished out 15 assists for a double-double and added eight rebounds and five steals in a loss to Geneva School.
James Nowells, SG, Olympia
Junior scored 20 points and hauled down six rebounds in a 75-61 loss to nationally ranked Notre Dame in the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers.
Carter Campbell, G, City of Life Christian (Kissimmee)
The junior erupted for 26 points and five rebounds to lead the Warriors past St. Mary’s (N.Y.), 78-40.
Isaac Buckley, W/F, Lake Howell
Senior recorded 18 points and nine rebounds to guide the Silverhawks past Seminole, 69-64.
James Daniels, PG/SG, Seminole
Senior poured in 23 points in a loss to Lake Howell.
Mikey Madueme, F, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-foot-5 senior scored 18 points and hauled down five rebounds to lead the Highlanders past Dr. Phillips, 58-40.
Jake Baker, SG/SF, Winter Park
The 6-4 senior poured in 21 points to power the Wildcats past Hampton (Tenn.), 73-39.
Dhani Miller, SG, Montverde Academy
The 6-3 senior had 22 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Gillion Academy National, 67-61, in the City of Palms Classic.
O’Ryan Woolestan, SF/W/G, Palm Bay
Senior had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Pirates past St. Cloud, 64-61.
Elias Torres, G, St. Cloud
The senior had 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to power the Bulldogs past Kissimmee Gateway, 62-47.
Ashton Owens, G/SG, Hope Academy (Groveland)
Super senior scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Trojan past Family Christian Center of Clermont, 96-24.
Phillip Mondelus, F/C, Lake Brantley
Senior had 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to march the Patriots past Seminole, 51-50.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
