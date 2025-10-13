Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 13, 20205
Central Florida high school football players rose to the occasion during a number of huge district games in Week 8.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 21 athletes for games played Oct. 9-11, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 2-4, 2025: Space Coast RB/OLB Bradyn Cook
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 19. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Logan Engel, DB, Hagerty
Senior returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Huskies past Lake Brantley, 24-7, in a Class 7A, District 3 game.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit threw a TD pass and ran 14 yards for the game-winning score with less than 3 minutes remaining to power the Rams past rival Seminole, 24-21, in a huge Class 7A, District 3 game.
Zion Matthews, RB, Dr. Phillips
Senior exploded for more than 190 yards rushing and four TDs to guide the Panthers past East Ridge, 49-0, in a big Class 7A, District 9 showdown.
Aaron Hardy, Jr., RB/CB, Boone
Senior ran 26 times for 176 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning score with less than 2 minutes left, to rally the unbeaten Braves (7-0) past Winter Park, 44-38, in a key Class 7A, District 4 game.
Decorie Johnson, RB/SS, Winter Park
Senior rushed 16 times for 180 yards and three TDs in a close loss to Boone.
Daunte Wallace, RB, Jones
Senior ran for three TDs to power the Tigers past Lake Wales, 48-22, in a big Class 4A, District 7 game.
Janari Lofton, FS, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior returned two interceptions for TDs to lead the Kowboys past Viera, 13-10, and help the school clinch the Class 6A, District 5 title.
Damian Moore, RB/LB, Edgewater
Senior continued his assault on defenses, rushing 17 times for 181 yards and three TDs and catching four passes for 33 yards to help the unbeaten Eagles (8-0) soar past Winter Springs, 47-0, and clinch the Class 5A, District 5 title.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
Sophomore completed 17 of 24 passes for 261 yards and four TDs and ran three times for 20 yards to propel the unbeaten Hornets (7-0) past Eustis, 48-0, in a Class 3A, District 6 game.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Super sophomore completed 17 of 22 passes for 261 yards and five TDs to lead the Warriors past Ocala West Port, 57-0, in a Class 7A, District 5 game.
Steven Malone, DL, Oviedo
Senior made three tackles and came up with a huge special teams play when he blocked a punt and took it to the house to power the Lions past Lake Howell, 43-20, in a key Class 6A, District 4 game.
Nydrell Thigpen, RB, Kissimmee Gateway
Sophomore exploded for more than 300 yards rushing and five TDs to lead the Panthers past Lake Placid, 42-13.
Xaevez Brown, RB, Tohopekaliga
Senior caught four passes for 128 yards and three TDs and ran 13 times for 123 yards and a score to power the Tigers past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 42-8.
Jahmari Hammonds, RB/FS, Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee)
Fantastic freshman rumbled 28 times for 215 yards and two TDs to guide the unbeaten Eagles (7-0) past Cornerstone Charter Academy, 32-24.
Tamauri Collins, RB/WR, Tavares
Junior ran wild against Mount Dora, rushing 33 times for 266 yards and five TDs to power the Bulldogs to a 41-7 Class 3A, District 6 victory.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Junior completed 19 of 25 passes for 301 yards and four TDs and ran six times for 21 yards and a score to help the Eagles soar past Horizon, 54-14, in a Class 6A, District 6 game.
Todd Cutler, Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach
Super sophomore ran 21 times for 170 yards and two TDs to propel the Barracudas past Pine Ridge, 28-14, in a Class 4A, District 6 game.
Zion Sandy, QB/SS, Space Coast
Star sophomore completed 16 of 21 passes for 143 yards and four TDs and ran five times for 35 yards to power the Vipers past Kissimmee Liberty, 39-6.
Daniel Negron, OLB/MLB, Melbourne
Senior made 10 tackles, nine solo, and one sack to lead the Bulldogs past East Ridge, 49-7.
Rico Buitrago, QB, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Senior passed for two TDs and ran for another score to power the Tigers past Cocoa Beach, 41-10.
Xavier Stinson, WR/RB, Vero Beach
Senior caught seven passes for 113 yards and two TDs to lead the Indians past Rockledge, 42-0.
