Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 1, 2025
Central Florida high school football players stepped it up a notch in Week 2, turning in some highlight-reel performances over Labor Day weekend.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 22 athletes for games played Aug. 28-30, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Aug. 21-23, 2025: Melbourne RB/DB/WR Tyrese Jefferson
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Josh Robinson, CB/WR, Lake Mary
Junior returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to ignite a Rams rally in a 17-12 come-from-behind victory against Kissimmee Osceola. Lake Mary (2-0) trailed 12-3 at halftime.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Senior and Miami commit passed for more than 200 yards and three TDs to power the unbeaten Tigers (2-0) past Timber Creek, 36-0.
Damian Moore, RB, Edgewater
Senior continued his spectacular first season at running back, rushing for more than 170 yards and four TDs to guide the unbeaten Eagles (2-0) past NFL Academy Europe, 42-7.
Yuto Kamaura-Johnson, WR, West Orange
Junior transfer from Japan caught three passes for 102 yards and two TDs to march the Warriors past Wekiva, 38-14, in an Orange County game.
Brian Dillard, QB, The First Academy
The junior West Orange transfer passed for two TDs and ran 16 times for 83 yards and another score in a close 38-35 loss to Central (Phenix City, Ala.).
Amar’e Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Senior ran 11 times for 100 yards and four TDs – marking the second consecutive week he rushed for four TDs – and caught two passes for 21 yards to lift the Hornets past Orlando Christian Prep, 49-7.
Marceles Carey, WR/CB, DeLand
Senior had a huge day on both sides of the ball, tallying more than 200 total yards of offense and two TDs and recording an interception on defense for the Bulldogs.
Jackson Stecher, QB, Lake Brantley
Sophomore transfer from The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) accounted for five TDs to march the Patriots past East River, 42-7. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 230 yards and rushed seven times for 91 yards and two scores.
Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo
Junior completed 9 of 12 passes for 231 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Tampa Sickles, 55-7.
Derone Rogers, ATH, Evans
Passed for more than 270 yards and three TDs to march the Trojans past Apopka, 35-0.
Jesse Barker Jr., DE, South Lake
Senior went wild against Tavares, recording 12 tackles, including eight solo and four for loss, and three sacks to guide the Eagles past Tavares, 23-12.
Sabby Meassick, QB, Tohopekaliga
Star senior completed 25 of 34 passes for a whopping 516 yards and six TDs to power the Tigers past Lyman, 42-0.
Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud
Super sophomore (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) completed 16 of 26 passes for 344 yards and three TDs and rushed six times for 34 yards and two scores to muscle the Bulldogs past Pine Ridge, 41-0.
Braylon Sanchez, QB, Windermere
Senior (6-2, 195) completed 8 of 10 passes for 162 yards and five TDs to power the Wolverines past Cypress Creek, 55-0.
Da’quanmir Jordan, WR/CB, Colonial
Junior intercepted two passes to lead the Grenadiers past Lake Buena Vista, 24-14.
Marje Foster-Wilson, OLB/RB, Winter Springs
Sophomore intercepted three passes to power the Bears past Celebration, 17-3.
Cameron Oxendine, WR/CB, Spruce Creek
Star senior caught 10 passes for more than 200 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, to lead the Hawks past Ohio powerhouse Avon, 25-22.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland
Senior passed for two TDs to guide the Buccaneers past three-time defending state champ Cocoa, 19-14.
Z’Xavier Corbin, RB, Eau Gallie
Fantastic freshman continued his amazing season, rushing 11 times for 245 yards and two TDs to sail the Commodores past Rockledge, 23-14.
Zion Sandy, QB/SS, Space Coast
Sophomore completed 17 of 22 passes for 216 yards and three TDs and ran seven times for 80 yards and a score to lead the Vipers past St. Edward’s (Vero Beach) 54-8.
Remy Vigne, QB/CB, Cocoa Beach
Junior passed for three TDs to march the Minutemen past The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach), 27-20.
Efrem White, QB, Vero Beach
Senior stepped in for injured starter, Champ Monds and played terrific for the Indians for the second consecutive week. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 321 yards and three TDs and ran 17 times for 92 yards and a score to lead the Indians past Gainesville Buchholz, 28-24.
