Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 8, 2025
Central Florida high school football players turned in big plays on both sides of the ball and even on special teams in Week 3 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 26 athletes for games played Sept. 4-6, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Aug. 28-30, 2025: Lake Mary CB/WR Jahvon Robinson
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., PT on Sunday, Sept. 14. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Landen Holley, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior transfer from Wesley Chapel had a big day for the Royals, completing 8 of 11 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 12 yards and another score to lead the Royals past Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie), 57-7, for their first win of the season.
CJ Dewberry, RB, Lake Brantley
Senior rushed 22 times for 112 yards and three TDs, caught three passes for 15 yards, and returned a kickoff 88 yards for another score to march the unbeaten Patriots (3-0) past Oviedo, 47-37, in a Seminole County showdown.
Carmari Solomon, WR/FS, Oviedo
Junior caught three passes for 138 yards and two TDs in a 47-37 loss to Lake Brantley.
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
Sophomore went wild against Pine Ridge, completing 13 of 17 passes (77 percent) for 281 yards and five TDs to guide the Silverhawks past Pine Ridge, 51-15.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Sophomore completed 10 of 12 passes for 206 yards and four TDs – all to different receivers – to march the unbeaten Warriors past Titusville, 54-21.
Trenton Gummer, DB/WR, Bishop Moore
Senior made six tackles and returned two punts for 105 yards, including a 75-yarder for TD, to spark a comeback and lead the Hornets past Bartow, 34-25.
Kymani Fils-Amie, ATH, Ocoee
Junior made five tackles, a sack and a key interception to march the Knights past Lake Nona, 14-13.
Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty
Junior completed 12 of 17 passes for 239 yards and three TDs and rushed nine times for 37 yards and another score to power the Huskies past Tohopekaliga, 49-20.
Zhytrez Ervin, WR, Dr. Phillips
Senior caught four passes for 91 yards and two TDs to lead the Panthers past Apopka, 38-7.
Sam Johnson, QB, Boone
Senior completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and three TDs to march the Braves past Olympia, 42-6.
Isaiah Taylor, QB, Seminole
Fantastic freshman passed for 125 yards and two TDs and rushed for a score to lead the Seminoles past Lyman, 55-0, in a Seminole County game.
Lawrence Pipkin, ATH, Edgewater
Senior scored on a blocked punt to guide the Eagles past Freedom (Orlando), 55-0.
Tony “Dook” Brown, WR/CB, East Ridge
Sophomore caught seven passes for 163 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Davenport, 51-6.
Isaac Farling, RB/OLB, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore passed for 54 yards and a TD, rushed six times for 53 yards and two scores, and returned a fumble for a TD to power the Bulldogs past Fort Myers Gateway Charter, 51-0.
Isaiah Brown, RB/MLB, Umatilla
Junior made an astounding 16 tackles, including nine solo and five for loss, and one sack to lead the Bulldogs past Eustis, 37-0, in a Lake County game.
Jakryi Watson, WR, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD, returned an interception for a score, and rushed for a TD to guide the Kowboys past Winter Haven, 46-6.
Cameron Dalton, RB, St. Cloud
Senior rushed 17 times for 94 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Poinciana, 41-12.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
Super sophomore scored three TDs to power the unbeaten Bulldogs past Merritt Island, 57-51, in one of the wildest games of the 2025 season.
Cameron Oxendine, WR, Spruce Creek
Star senior continues to excel, catching seven passes for 131 yards and two TDs and rushing for 11 yards to lead the Hawks past St. Johns Creekside, 27-13.
Zach Voltaire, S/RB/KR, Seabreeze
Senior recovered his own blocked punt and scored, had a 54-yard interception for a TD, and rushed for 28 yards to guide the Sandcrabs past Halifax Academy, 24-0.
Todd Cutler Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach
Star sophomore rushed 30 times for 285 yards, including a 77-yard TD, to power the Barracudas past Ransom Everglades, 21-3.
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
Junior completed 72 percent of his passes for 478 yards and six TDs and ran for 12 yards in a wild 57-51 loss to DeLand.
Eric Nelson, QB/RB/WR, Viera
Senior completed 5 of 8 passes for 130 yards and two TDs and ran for 40 yards and a score to guide the Hawks past Astronaut, 40-14.
James Olson, LB, Viera
Senior made a whopping 16 tackles, 10 solo and two for loss, to lead the Hawks past Astronaut, 40-14.
Edrick Hall, QB, Melbourne
Sophomore signal-caller completed 14 of 17 passes for 299 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past University (Orange City), 34-16.
Efrem White, QB, Vero Beach
Passed for two TDs and ran for another score to march the Indians past three-time defending state champ, Cocoa, 38-3.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962